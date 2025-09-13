Today In Kuwait's History
1973 -- Kuwait Aircraft Engineers and Pilots Association (KAEPA) is proclaimed.
1997 -- Badr Al-Otaibi wins the gold medal and his fellow citizen Hussein Al-Gattan bags the silver one in the 55-kg world Karate championship held in the Philippines.
2004 -- The Ministry of Education begins applying the new teaching classes' system setting five elementary classes, four intermediary stages and three high school phases.
2011 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KAFED) inks an agreement with Mauritania to lend it KD 11 million (USD 36 million) for co-funding a key water network.
2022 -- The poet Amer Al-Sahloul dies at the age of 80. He was a co-founder of Al-Nabat Poetry Diwaniya. (end) nsn
