Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Today In Kuwait's History

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-09-13 02:03:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA)

--

1973 -- Kuwait Aircraft Engineers and Pilots Association (KAEPA) is proclaimed.
1997 -- Badr Al-Otaibi wins the gold medal and his fellow citizen Hussein Al-Gattan bags the silver one in the 55-kg world Karate championship held in the Philippines.
2004 -- The Ministry of Education begins applying the new teaching classes' system setting five elementary classes, four intermediary stages and three high school phases.
2011 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KAFED) inks an agreement with Mauritania to lend it KD 11 million (USD 36 million) for co-funding a key water network.
2022 -- The poet Amer Al-Sahloul dies at the age of 80. He was a co-founder of Al-Nabat Poetry Diwaniya. (end) nsn

MENAFN13092025000071011013ID1110056055

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search