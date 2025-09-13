Qatar To Host Preparatory Meeting For Arab-Muslim Summit To Discuss Israeli Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News Report
DOHA, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Qatar will host on Sunday the foreign ministers' preparatory meeting for the Arab-Muslim emergency summit to discuss the Israeli occupation attack on Doha.
The occupation launched on Tuesday an airstrike on the Qatari capital, Doha, that targeted residential headquarters of some Palestinian Hamas political bureau leaders.
It was a hostile act, which has been widely condemned on Arab and international levels, in solidarity with Qatar, which immediately deplored, in the strongest terms, this cowardly incident.
Tweeting on his account on "X", Advisor to Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Majed Al-Ansari said it is a criminal attack and a dangerous threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents and constituted a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.
He noted that civil defense, and component and security bodies dealt with the incident and took required measures to contain the consequences and ensure the safety of residents and the surrounding areas.
Condemning the attack, the State of Qatar affirmed that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty, he said.
High-level investigations are ongoing and further details will be announced as soon as they are available, he stated.
Qatar's Interior Ministry declared the martyrdom of Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed Al-Humaidi Al-Dosari of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Hammam Khalil Al-Haya - the son of a Hamas leader, Jehad Labd and Moamen Hasouna.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry denied reports claiming Doha had prior knowledge of the Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Qatari capital that targeted senior Hamas officials.
Al-Ansari tweeted that the reports were "baseless," adding the only contact from a U.S. official came during the hearing of explosions in Doha.
Meanwhile, Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad said his country condemned, in the strongest terms, the criminal reckless attack on the residential headquarters of Hamas leaders, stressing it is a blatant violation of Qatar and its security, and a clear infringement of international law.
The Amir made the statement during a telephone call he received from U.S. President Donald Trump who affirmed his solidarity with Qatar and his strong condemnation of the attack, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said.
Trump extolled strenuous mediation efforts exerted by the Amir of Qatar and his country, affirming it is a key role in making peace in the region.
Trump also stressed that the State of Qatar is a reliable strategic ally to the United States, urging the Amir to continue Qatar's mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman affirmed, during a news conference, that Qatar would not tolerate any acts undermine the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that it would deal decisively with any attack on it.
Upon the directives of the Amir, the government gives a top priority to the security of nationals and expats and there will be a full review to deter these behaviors and ensure that they will not to be repeated, the premier said.
The attack on Qatar is a "state terrorism" and an attempt to destabilize regional stability and security, he said.
He pointed out that Qatar has faced attacks by the Israeli occupation that targeted Hamas leaders' headquarters during negotiations, expressing his belief that the Israeli attack killed any hope for the hostages who are still in Gaza.
In an interview with CNN, Qatari Premier said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "killed any hope" for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. (more)
