Canned Tomatoes Market Size To Reach $19.5 Billion By 2030 AMR

Canned Tomatoes Market

High demand from Generation Z, surge in usage from the hospitality industry, and increase in demand for nutrient-rich foods drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canned tomatoes market size was generated $11.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.5 billion by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.High demand from Generation Z, surge in usage from the hospitality industry, and increase in demand for nutrient-rich foods drive the growth of the global canned tomatoes market. However, availability of alternatives and fatal effects on the environment due to wastage of cans hinder the market growth. On the other hand, demand for organic foods, added flavors, and omni-channel sales approach presents new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF (260 Pages PDF with Insights):The hospitality sector consists of establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafes, food trucks, pop up restaurants, and many others. These establishments work on tight schedules and need to prepare and deliver food quickly to provide seamless customer experience. As a result, these establishments needs to keep significant level of inventory used for cooking in stock to avoid abrupt ceasing of operations. As a result, most of these establishments make use of canned and packaged food that have long shelf lives along with food that need to be stocked daily, thus boosting the canned tomatoes market growth. Canned tomatoes are also stored in large quantities by these establishments as tomato is a very versatile ingredient in cooking and gastronomy and has use in a myriad of cuisines. Thus, high purchase quantity of canned tomatoes by the hospitality industry is boosting the canned tomatoes market significantly.Canned food are very popular in many parts of the world. However, a new type of food packaging, called aseptic packaging is gaining more popularity in the market. Aseptic packaging is a process in which the food is sterilized outside the package using suitable processes and is then packed in a sterile and safe environment. It eliminates most of the bacteria in the food and helps increase the shelf life of the food, similar to the canning process. However, aseptic packaging is more environmentally friendly than canning. This is because aseptic packaging makes use of paper and cartons for packaging that are biodegradable and more environmentally sustainable than cans. Also, tomatoes are now available in aseptic packaging, which provides tough competition to canned tomatoes. With increasing preference towards aseptic packaging the demand canned tomatoes industry is expected to be negatively impacted.Buy This Research Report:The global report is studied on the basis of type, end user, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is classified into whole peeled tomatoes, diced tomatoes, stewed tomatoes, and others. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across offline channels and online channels. The global market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry:List of companies profiled of the global canned tomatoes industry analyzed in the research include Conagra Brands, DeMatteis, Del Monte Foods Holding Limited and Subsidiaries, Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Inc., Princes Limited, Nestle S.A., Sun-Brite Foods Inc., Red Gold, and Unilever Plc.Trending Reports:Canned Food Market:Canned Lamb Market:Canned Mackerel Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.