Kajol On Son Yug's 15 B'day: Hoping My Cool Boy Always Remains Kind, Wonderful

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) As her son Yug turned 15 on Saturday, Bollywood star Kajol penned a birthday note for him, where she expressed her hope that her"cool boy" always remains kind and wonderful.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, she along with her husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug are walking. The actress is heard telling them:“Yuggy video, Ajay video.”

She then pans the camera to herself and flashes a big smile.

“Touchdown on 15 today for Yug Devgan! Hoping my cool boy always remains kind and wonderful..

#happybirthday #mybaby #grownup,” Kajol captioned the post.

Kajol and Ajay fell in love while shooting for their film“Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. She gave birth to her daughter in 2003. Seven years later, in 2010, she gave birth to a son, Yug.

Kajol's latest release is "Sarzameen", helmed by Kayoze Irani. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is about an Indian Army officer, Colonel Vijay Menon, who faces a brutal dilemma. Posted in Jammu and Kashmir, he discovers his missing son may have ties to a terrorist group.

She was also seen in the mythological horror“Maa”, a spinoff to the 2024 film Shaitaan.

Kajol next has the OTT show“Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” which premieres on September 25. The upcoming show Kajol and Twinkle Khanna together as co-hosts for the first time. The show's debut season promises an exciting lineup of star-studded guests.

She also has“Maharagni: Queen of Queens” an action thriller film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut. It stars Kajol in the title role, alongside Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of a mother and daughter.

The film marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after nearly three decades, having last appeared together in Minsara Kanavu in 1997. It also marks Prabhu Deva's return to acting after focusing on directorial ventures.