Pharmacopoeia Commission Conducts Training Programme To Boost Regulation, Quality Of Ayush Drugs
The five-day programme, held from September 8 to 12 in Ghaziabad, aimed to strengthen the regulatory framework, quality assurance, and standardisation processes for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy drugs.
The training brought together 27 participants from across India, representing regulatory bodies, research councils, pharmaceutical industries, and academic institutions.
The comprehensive sessions were designed to equip Drug Enforcement Officers, Quality Control Personnel, and drug manufacturers with advanced knowledge and hands-on experience in pharmacopoeial standards and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
The technical sessions covered pharmacognostic identification, phytochemical analysis, and GMP compliance, along with hands-on training in the pharmacognosy and chemistry laboratories.
The lectures by several experts focused on shelf-life studies and regulatory frameworks, followed by industry visits to Dr. Willmar Schwabe India (Noida) and Hamdard Laboratories (Ghaziabad), offering real-world exposure.
The sessions included microbiological and pharmacological evaluations, standardisation of metal and mineral drugs, and regulatory aspects. Participants also engaged in laboratory training and visited the on-site herbal garden.
The sessions also featured discussions on NABL accreditation, GMP, and the standardisation of Siddha drugs.
Participants highly appreciated the programme's unique blend of expert-led lectures, practical laboratory sessions, and field visits.
The training significantly contributed to enhancing their understanding of pharmacopoeial standards, GMP, and regulatory compliance, thereby reinforcing the national commitment to ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of ASU&H drugs.
