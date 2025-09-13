Modi In Mizoram: PM Arrives In Aizawl, Inaugurates Projects Worth Over ₹9,000 Crore
PM Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over ₹8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time. The Rail line Project, built in a challenging hilly area, has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions. Additionally, it also includes 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges.
