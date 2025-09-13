If Donald Trump Gets His Disaster Capitalism Way In Gaza

MENAFN - Asia Times) Entire neighborhoods in Gaza lie in ruins. Hundreds of thousands are crammed into tents, struggling for food, water and power.

Despite this devastation, a leaked 38-page document from Donald Trump's administration – the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation (Great) Trust – proposes to“fundamentally transform Gaza” folding it into the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (Imec).

While framed as a reconstruction plan, it outlines“massive US gains,” Imec's acceleration, and consolidation of an“Abrahamic regional architecture” – a term that refers back to the 2020 Abraham Accords, US-brokered agreements that normalized relations between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

In many respects, the document echoes the “Gaza 2035” plan promoted by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was the 2024 proposal that envisioned Gaza as a sanitised logistics hub linked to Saudi Arabia's Neom mega-project and stripped of meaningful Palestinian presence.

As my co-authors and I trace in a recent book“Resisting Erasure: Capital, Imperialism and Race in Palestine“, this continues a pattern of policies that deny Palestinians political agency and reduce Gaza to an investment opportunity.

Imec was launched at the 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi. Signed by the US, EU, India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it was billed as a transformative infrastructure project. It comprised a chain of railways, ports, pipelines and digital cables linking South Asia to Europe via the Arabian Peninsula.

Israel was not formally a signatory, but its role was implicit. The corridor runs from Indian ports to the UAE, overland through Saudi Arabia and Jordan to the Haifa Port in Israel, then across the Mediterranean to Greece and Europe.

Like many such mega-projects, Imec is marketed in the language of efficiency – faster trade times, lower costs, new energy and data corridors. But its deeper significance is political.