Stefanchuk Discusses Joint Defense Projects And European Integration With French Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk said this in a post on Facebook .

The meeting was also attended by Gabriel Attal, head of the France–Ukraine Friendship Group, and Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade, Chair of the European Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly.

The Ukrainian speaker thanked France for its military assistance, support for Ukraine's European integration, and its sanctions pressure on the Russian aggressor.

The parties discussed the development of joint defense projects, including the localization of high-tech system production in Ukraine. They also explored the prospects of signing a strategic partnership agreement in the areas of critical resources, nuclear energy, and advanced technologies.

“European integration is our priority. Ukraine has completed the screening of three clusters and is ready to open as many negotiation chapters as possible this year. We count on France's continued support in the political decisions needed to launch talks,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

According to the Verkhovna Rada chairman,“France is a strategic partner of Ukraine.”

“Together, we are strengthening Europe's security and bringing a just peace closer,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, partners from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy arrived in Ukraine on September 12.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook