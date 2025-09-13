Shreekant Patil Interacts At Startup & Entrepreneurship Workshop, Illuminate By IIT Bombay For Maratha Samaj College Of Physiotherapy
Illuminate by IIT Bombay, the flagship initiative of the E-Cell IIT Bombay, successfully hosted its 2025 edition in Nashik on September 10th at MVP Samaj's College of Physiotherapy, - MVPPT, Adgaon. The full-day workshop featured distinguished speaker & trainer, CEng. Shreekant Patil - a seasoned entrepreneur with over 30 years of industry experience, recognized Startup India Mentor, and mentor at IIT Bombay's E-Cell, NEC, and Eureka initiatives.
The workshop was organized by IIT Bombay: E-Cell, witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 150 students, who were guided by veteran trainer in entrepreneurship CEng. Shreekant Patil on topics including startup ecosystems, team building, Business Model Canvas, investment readiness, effective pitching, and ideation strategies. The session aimed at inspiring young innovators to explore entrepreneurship as a viable career path while equipping them with real-world insights and tools for success.
Shreekant Patil's deep industry knowledge and practical mentoring approach resonated strongly with attendees, especially budding physiotherapists aspiring to drive impact through innovation. He emphasized the importance of the Government of India's initiatives such as Startup India, Standup India, Make in India, NSDC, ONDC, QCI, Skill India and top initiative Viksit Bharat 2047 Mission - is an initiative aimed at realizing Indias aspiration of becoming a developed nation by its centennial year of independence, urging students to harness opportunities available through incubation centres, seed funding programs, and DPIIT certifications.
The workshop was inaugurated with the presence of notable dignitaries including Hon. Adv. Nitin ji Thakare, Sarchitnis of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, MVPPT, Dean Dr. Sudhir Bhamre, Principal Dr. Amrit Kaur, faculty members, and IIC Coordinator Dr. Pranali Pawar. Dr. Shreekant Patil was felicitated by the MVPPT college management and acknowledged for his ongoing contribution to nation-building and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.
Through engaging activities, case-based discussions, and real-life anecdotes, Shreekant Patil encouraged the students to generate innovative business ideas and develop entrepreneurial mindsets. His guidance bridged the gap between academic knowledge and entrepreneurial practice, preparing students to be the leaders of tomorrow.
Speaking at the event, CEng. Shreekant Patil stated, "Mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs, especially future physiotherapists is more than an engagement; it is a commitment to building an empowered nation. Young innovators in health care must seize opportunities, think boldly, and contribute to a Atmanirbhar Bharat."
About Illuminate by IIT Bombay
Illuminate is an initiative of the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay designed to ignite entrepreneurial thinking among students across India. The workshops provide experiential learning in entrepreneurial strategy, innovation, leadership, and business creation, with insights imparted by accomplished entrepreneurs and industry leaders.
About Shreekant Patil
Shreekant Patil is a seasoned entrepreneur, mentor, chartered engineer and veteran business leader, consultant with over three decades of entrepreneurial success. He is an official Startup India Mentor and supports numerous startups nationwide through organizations such as NIMA, IBSEA, ICTRD, and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce - MACCIA. Shreekant Patil also serves as a technical committee member with BIS India, contributes to policy-making through NPC India (Ministry of Commerce), and works closely with various government of India and educational institutions to mentor, seed fund, govt subsidy schemes, govt incentives and empower startups, aspiring entrepreneurs. Shreekant is an active top startup mentor with IIT Bombay & IIT Madras for past 3 years.
