PM Modi Congratulates Sushila Karki On Taking Oath As Nepal PM, Reaffirms India's Commitment To Peace And Progress

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on taking oath as Nepal's PM and noted that India remains“committed to peace, progress of people of neighbouring country.”

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, at the President's Office.

In a post on X,“I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal.”

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests.

The former chief justice, known for her integrity and plain-speaking, studied in Banaras Hindu University.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said,“We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability.”

“As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries,” it said.

Her elevation came after the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli, whose government was forced to step down amid nationwide protests sparked by a controversial social media ban.

Curfews lifted in Nepal

Meanwhile, authorities on Saturday lifted the curfew and restrictive orders imposed in Kathmandu Valley and other parts of Nepal, allowing daily life to gradually return to normal.

Shops, grocery stores, vegetable markets, and shopping malls reopened, and traffic resumed on the streets after a prolonged shutdown. Authorities also launched cleaning drives at several sites, including key government buildings that had been vandalised or set ablaze during the recent violent protests , PTI reported.

The agitation had initially erupted over a controversial social media ban, which was lifted on Monday night, but quickly grew into a nationwide movement against corruption and government excess.

The student-led“Gen Z” protests, which initially erupted in response to a government-imposed social media ban, quickly evolved into a broader movement expressing widespread frustration with the Oli government and Nepal's political elite. Protesters accused leaders of corruption, nepotism, and disconnect from the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.

Although the social media ban was lifted on Monday night, the demonstrations only intensified the following day, with public anger shifting toward the lavish lifestyles and alleged corruption of those in power.

