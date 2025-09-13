Indian Businessman Brutally Killed In Texas By Cuban Migrant With Criminal Record, Sparks Immigration Policy Debate

Washington, DC: A Cuban migrant with an extensive criminal record has been charged with the brutal murder of an Indian businessman in Texas, reigniting debates over US immigration enforcement.

An Indian national working at a motel in Dallas, Texas, was brutally killed by a Cuban migrant who had been previously released from US immigration custody after Cuba refused to accept his deportation.

Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, was attacked with a machete outside the Downtown Suites motel in East Dallas in the early hours of 10 September, according to local police. The attack occurred in front of the victim's wife and child following what witnesses described as an argument.

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, has been charged with capital murder and remains in Dallas County Jail. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a federal detainer on the Cuban national, who was in the country illegally.

Court records show Cobos-Martinez had an extensive criminal background, including convictions for child sexual abuse, carjacking, false imprisonment and vehicle theft. Despite a final removal order, he was released from ICE custody in January 2025 after Cuba declined to accept his repatriation.

"This gruesome, savage slaying was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien had not been released because Cuba would not take him back," said Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security.

The case highlights ongoing challenges in US immigration policy, particularly regarding deportations when countries refuse to accept their nationals.

Dallas Police Executive Assistant Chief Terrence Rhodes confirmed that the victim suffered multiple wounds from "an edged weapon" but declined to provide further details about the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses at the scene described the attack as particularly brutal, with one telling local media that the suspect "chopped his head off" with a machete.

Local residents expressed shock at the violence. "It's sick and disturbing," one neighbour told local media, reflecting the community's horror at the incident.

The Consulate General of India in Houston has confirmed it is closely monitoring the case and providing support to Nagamallaiah's family.

"Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas," the mission said in a statement.“We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance.”

According to police reports, Cobos-Martinez had been living and working at the motel where the attack occurred. He was arrested at the scene, reportedly still armed with the weapon and covered in blood.

Media reports suggest that the suspect admitted to the killing during a recorded police interview.

The incident has intensified discussions about US immigration enforcement under different administrations. McLaughlin suggested that future policy would take a harder line on such cases.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America," she stated, referring to policies that may force deportations to third countries when home nations refuse repatriation.

The case underscores the complex challenges faced by immigration authorities when dealing with individuals from countries that decline to accept deportees, even those with serious criminal records.

The Dallas Police Department's investigation remains ongoing.

