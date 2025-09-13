Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Tiger Shroff's Action Thriller Struggles To Cross 1 Crore Mark

'Baaghi 4,' starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, is struggling at the box office, barely reaching 1 crore in its second week as earnings steadily decline over the past few days.

The film 'Baaghi 4' has now entered its second week at the box office. After decent earnings on the weekend, this film has fallen flat on weekdays. Let's take a look at its box office journey so far.

Day 1 (1st Friday)= ₹12 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday)= ₹9.25 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday)= ₹10 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday)= ₹4.25 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday)= ₹4 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday)= ₹2.65 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday)= ₹2.29 crore (estimated)

Day 8 (2nd Friday)= ₹ 0.64 Cr crore (approx)

Total box office collection (8 days)= ₹ 45.14 Cr

Tiger Shroff is in the lead role in 'Baaghi 4', opposite him Sanjay Dutt is seen as the villain. The film has a special appearance by Disha Patani, Shruti Haasan and Jackie Shroff have also played important roles. The film has been praised for its action scenes and powerful stunts.

The budget of 'Baaghi 4' is said to be around 80 to 100 crores. According to Sacnilk, the first three installments of this franchise were hits at the box office.

'Baaghi' (2016) earned ₹ 76.1 Cr, 'Baaghi 2' (2018) earned ₹ 165.5 Cr and 'Baaghi 3' (2020) earned ₹ 96.5 Cr. In comparison, the pace of 'Baaghi 4' looks slow.