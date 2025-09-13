“Laid Down His Life For Me, Our Nation”: Erika Kirk Pays Tribute To Late Husband Charlie Kirk (Watch)

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, spoke publicly for the first time on Friday since her husband was tragically assassinated. Addressing a gathering of friends, family, and supporters, Erika shared heartfelt memories of her late husband, reflecting on his unwavering faith, love for his children, and deep patriotism. She also highlighted the profound grief and determination she now carries forward in the wake of his death, vowing to honour his legacy and continue his mission. Erika's emotional address offered a window into the personal impact of Kirk's loss while emphasising the enduring influence of his life on those who knew him.

Tribute to Trump and Political Allies

At the start of her address, Erika Kirk spoke directly to US President Donald Trump, saying,“My husband loved you, and he knew you loved him too. Your friendship was amazing.”

She extended her gratitude to Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance, noting their support during this difficult time.

“You honoured my husband so well, bringing him home. You are tremendous,” she added, describing them as dear friends of her late husband.

Remembering Charlie Kirk's Life and Legacy

Erika reflected on her husband's courage, faith, and love for family.“He laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children,” she said, praying that“Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Saviour.”

She recalled how Charlie wished to be remembered:“his courage and his faith.”

Beyond his public work, Erika highlighted his personal passions.“He loved America, nature, and sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Oregon Ducks. But above all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart, and I knew that every day,” she said.

Erika also shared touching details from their final days together. She recalled that“one of the last conversations he had on this earth was witnessing for his lord and saviour, Jesus Christ,” two days before his untimely death.

Calling Out Those Responsible

Erika did not shy away from confronting those behind her husband's assassination.

“The evildoers who assassinated my husband have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and God's merciful love. If you thought his mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you have unleashed across this country and within this wife,” she said, her voice resolute.

A Promise to Carry His Mission Forward

Speaking directly to her late husband, Erika made a solemn vow:“Charlie, baby. Charlie, I promise, I will never let your legacy die. I won't. I'll make TPUSA the biggest thing this nation has ever seen. I promise. Charlie, I love you. I love you, baby. Rest in the arms of our lord.”

She also shared the heart-wrenching moment of explaining Kirk's death to their three-year-old daughter:“Where's daddy?” What do you tell a 3-year-old? I said,“Baby, daddy loves you so much. He's on a work trip with Jesus,” Erika recalled.

Praising Authorities and Closing Words

Erika praised local, state, and federal authorities for their swift actions in capturing the suspect responsible for Kirk's death.“They worked tirelessly to capture my husband's assassin so that he could be brought to justice,” she said.

She concluded her speech with a final, fiery statement:“No one will forget my husband's name. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country. In this world, you have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife.”