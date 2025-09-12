MFE Insurance Responds To Industry Shift As Studios Turn To DICE Insurance For Innovative Productions

MFE Insurance, Los Angeles - Company logo

MFE Insurance is offering custom DICE insurance policies for studios and filmmakers seeking to innovate their productions.

- Alec RobertsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As audience expectations continue to shift and demand for high-impact, visually memorable content rises, producers and production companies are pushing creative boundaries like never before. MFE Insurance, a national leader in entertainment, cannabis , and event insurance, is meeting that evolution head-on with customized DICE insurance options for media companies of all sizes .DICE Insurance, specifically designed for Documentaries, Industrial films, Commercials, and Educational content, helps protect short-term productions as they embrace cutting-edge storytelling techniques, experimental formats, and complex on-location shoots.“In today's content-driven world, studios and creators are raising the bar to impress increasingly sophisticated viewers,” said Ryan Wahlquist, Director at MFE Insurance.“These projects might not be feature films, but they still carry big risks, expensive equipment, tight timelines, and creative assets that need protection. That's where DICE insurance becomes essential.”MFE Insurance provides DICE coverage for a wide range of media and video projects, ensuring production teams are protected from pre-production through post. Available across the U.S., each DICE policy is tailored to the size, scope, and budget of the production, helping clients focus on innovation, not liability.Coverage options include:- General Liability Insurance- Production Equipment Insurance (Owned & Rented)- Workers' Compensation- Errors & Omissions (E&O)- Third-Party Property Damage- Hired & Non-Owned Auto LiabilityFrom streaming content and virtual training videos to branded documentaries and cinematic commercials, media productions are becoming more immersive, and more logistically demanding. With productions increasingly taking place on-location, incorporating advanced effects, or operating under tighter timelines, the need for flexible and reliable insurance is more critical than ever.MFE Insurance supports this new era of content creation by simplifying the insurance process and offering responsive, knowledgeable service to producers nationwide. The company also offers insurance for cannabis businesses, nightlife venues, and live events, making it a go-to resource for industries driven by creativity and innovation.MFE Insurance is headquartered at 1019 E. 4th Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90013. For more information, call (213) 266-1855 or visit .###

