UN General Assembly Adopts Draft Resolution Favouring Two-State Solution
The UNGA passed the resolution by a recorded vote of 142 in favor, 10 against and 12 abstentions, Xinhua news agency reported.
The New York Declaration, circulated at a high-level international conference held at the United Nations in late July, sets out an action-oriented pathway toward a peaceful settlement of the Israel-Palestine conflict and the realization of the two-state solution.
The draft resolution was introduced by France and Saudi Arabia, the two co-chairs of the conference, along with the co-chairs of its working groups.
The permanent observer of the State of Palestine, while thanking those nations that voted for the endorsement of that document, invited "the party that is still pushing the option of war and destruction" to listen to the sound of reason.
The peace option is for everyone who wants to have a two-state solution, and opens the doors for integration in the entire Middle East and allows the region to reach its potential in terms of development and cooperation, he said.
The representative of France said the declaration lays out a single roadmap to deliver the two-state solution, which he said involves an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all the hostages.
It involves the establishment of a Palestinian State that is viable and sovereign, the disarmament of Hamas and its exclusion from governance in Gaza, as well as normalization between Israel and Arab countries, he said.
Before the vote, the representative of the United States said her country opposes the New York Declaration, and that the UNGA's action on the draft resolution is yet another "misguided and ill-timed publicity stunt" that undermines serious diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
