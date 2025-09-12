Seed Capital For More Than 600 Entrepreneurs: Cobre Panama Launches The Second Phase -
In this initial phase, entrepreneurs from Donoso, Omar Torrijos Herrera, La Pintada, San Miguelito, Pedregal, and El Chorrillo were trained, and they now have the opportunity to take the next step in consolidating their projects. To access seed capital, certified participants must submit a business development plan , which will be evaluated by a specialized committee. This support will allow them to launch their ideas and turn them into sustainable projects that generate income, stability, and a better future for their families, as the funds received can be used to purchase fixed assets, raw materials, and supplies included in their business plans. Maru Gálvez, Public Relations Manager for Cobre Panamá, said:“For many of these entrepreneurs, this seed capital represents a turning point in their lives.
It's support that will allow them to strengthen their businesses and ensure a better future for their families, demonstrating that copper translates into tangible benefits.” The announcement was made during Cobre Panama's participation in Capital Financiero's“Technology and New Business” forum, where the progress and results of this initiative were presented, which is already consolidating as a tangible benefit for the country's development. Throughout the program, participants have developed ideas in key sectors for community development, such as bakery, gastronomy, crafts, technology, local tourism, services, and fashion. With this new phase, Cobre Panamá reaffirms its commitment to transforming mineral resources into sustainable opportunities that strengthen entrepreneurship, innovation, and local progress.
