New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Looks Forward To Bolivia Presidential Runoff, Hoping For Increased Foreign Investment Support



Bolivia heads into an October presidential runoff, signaling a possible shift toward more pro-business policies, with the end of MAS's political dominance hopefully reducing barriers to foreign investment, including in the mining sector.

Bolivia has the world's largest lithium reserves and is the fourth-largest silver producer, yet much of the country's mineral-rich territory remains unexplored due to languid government support.

New Pacific Metals owns two of the world's largest undeveloped silver projects: Silver Sand and Carangas. Rising global silver demand, particularly from the solar industry, adds urgency to new project development.

Running a mining company in Bolivia has long meant navigating uncertainty. Heavy state involvement, slow permitting, and regulatory hurdles have discouraged outside capital, leaving vast parts of the country's mineral wealth untapped. But following Bolivia's August 17 election, the political environment could be shifting. The ruling Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) party, dominant for two decades, lost its grip on national leadership ( ). The presidential race now advances to an October 19 runoff between a centrist and a right-wing candidate. While their policy details differ, both contenders have signaled possible openness to foreign investment and stronger trade ties.

For New Pacific Metals ( href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG ), a Canadian exploration and development company, the runoff represents more than just a political transition. It may open the door to advancing...

