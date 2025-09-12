Syrian Presidential Adviser: Qatar Relations At Their Peak
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Syrian Presidential Adviser for Media Affairs, Dr Ahmed Muwaffaq Zidan, has affirmed that the Syria-Qatar relations are far more rock-solid than ever, pointing out that the key challenge now is how to elevate these ties to new heights and build full integration between the two brotherly nations.
In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), he clarified that the Syrian people will never forget Qatar's historic position in standing with their cause in multiple stages.
It was the country that embraced the Syrians and provided them with political and humanitarian backing until the last moments. Also, Qatar was visited by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as part of the political overture Syria has recently witnessed, Zidan underlined.
Zidan further indicated that the Qatari support for Syria has not stopped even for a single day, whether at the political, economic, or humanitarian levels, with the Qatari companies undertaking a leading role, particularly in the energy sector.
Preparation is currently underway to forge new agreements with Qatar in connection with reconstruction and infrastructure.
The Qatari side has persistently contributed to supporting the education and health sectors and has had a preeminent presence in reconstruction programs, Zidan pointed out.
Zidan emphasised that the Qatari helping hands have never been absent in Syria even for a day, as every single economic support Qatar provides today fully undergirds the Syrian statehood and its Arab renaissance project.
Syria's return to the Arab fold, and the Arab fold's return to Syria, embodies an integration realised through investments, grants, and infrastructure development, setting the wheels of the economy in motion as a central driver of social, political, and economic life, Zidan stressed.
Zidan pointed out that the provision of natural gas for power generation or contributing to reducing unemployment and creating job opportunities are strategic support that is squarely reflected on Syrians' lives and helps them integrate with their brothers in the Arab Gulf.
He asserted that Syria's success is reciprocally a success for Qatar as long as their bilateral relationship is rock-solid and unshakable.
Regarding upcoming international engagements, he revealed that President al-Sharaa will head to New York to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly later this September, marking the first visit by a Syrian president to the UN in many years.
This participation will usher in a new era of political and civic overture for Syria, providing the opportunity for the president to address the international community and meet the Syrian community, as well as UN officials, something that would break the isolation the erstwhile regime had imposed on Syria and return the global presence to the nation, Zidan said.
He added that this visit will pave the way for broader co-operation prospects between Syria and the world, entrenching the image of the people of Syria.
Regarding the repeated Israeli assaults on Syrian territories, Zidan highlighted that the Syrian statehood is strong by its people and allies, notwithstanding its weak military capabilities following the decades-long devastation it had incurred.
He clarified that Syria's ceiling on this issue is a return to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement under international mediation and with the presence of UN forces, calling on the Israeli occupation to comply with this agreement.
The American position plays a positive role in this direction, alongside the critical role undertaken by the Arab Gulf nations, foremost among them Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as well as Turkiye, to tighten the screws on the Israeli occupation to halt its incursions, Zidan highlighted.
He revealed that all dialogues, whether in Baku, Paris, or through other mediation channels, focused on returning to the 1974 Agreement as the primary reference on this issue.
On Syrian national media, Zidan confirmed a plan to reorganise the national narrative and political discourse, making it more comprehensive and inclusive for all Syrians, at home and abroad, in coordination with Syria's Ministry of Information.
He added that while the discourse exists, it needs restructuring and a stronger, more prominent presentation, with results expected to become clear over the next two years.
The mammoth investment projects, especially in Damascus, are underway based on meticulously learned plans to determine the image of the future city, and this requires time and effort, but cooperation with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and several western allies will accelerate the construction engine, even though Syrian statehood is still in the making after emerging from accumulated crises, Zidan clarified.
Zidan further explained that the war has left 1mn killed, millions of orphans and widows, and 14mn displaced, in addition to the decimation of thousands of schools, hospitals, and homes, making development and economic reconstruction an utmost priority.
He emphasised that the recent launch of the Syrian Development Fund represents a key lever for the economic process and will spare the country many burdens imposed by global banks, noting that the participation of friends and brotherly countries in this fund will bolster its effectiveness and impact.
Finally, Zidan assured that Syria today is moving forward toward development and reconstruction with the support of Arab brothers, with the State of Qatar at the forefront, which has been providing an advanced model in backing Syria at a variety of levels.
He expressed confidence in the upcoming phase, which will usher in a new era of the Syria-Qatar relationship for the interests of the two peoples and strengthening stability in the entire region Ahmed Muwaffaq Zidan Qatar-Syria
