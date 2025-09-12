Moph, GA Deliver Second Cycle Of Healthy Cities Teacher Training

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in partnership with Generation Amazing (GA) Foundation, has completed two teacher training workshops under Cycle 2 of the Healthy Cities: Sports for Health and Development Programme. The initiative supports Qatar's broader Healthy Cities vision and aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting health, wellbeing, and inclusion through sport, a statement from GA said.

Bringing together more than 40 teachers from 15 schools across Qatar, the workshops were designed to equip educators with the tools to deliver a sports-based health curriculum to students aged 8–12. To ensure accessibility and inclusivity, training was delivered in both English and Arabic.

On August 27, Awsaj Academy in Education City hosted English-language sessions for teachers from 11 international schools, including Qatar Academy Doha, Qatar Academy Sidra, Qatar Academy Wakra, Qatar Academy Msheireb, Awsaj, Renad, Tariq Bin Ziad and Academyati, Sherborne Qatar School, Newton International School, Compass International School Doha, the Palestinian School and Podar Pearl School.

On September 1, Fifth Assalam School under the umbrella of Education Above All (EAA) Foundation's Together Project welcomed Arabic-speaking teachers from the Assalam Group of Schools for a full-day workshop. The sessions combined theoretical learning, hands-on activities, and interactive workshops to ensure teachers were fully prepared to deliver six engaging lessons in the new academic year. Jassim al-Ali, events director at GA, said:“Sport is a powerful tool for development; it brings communities together, builds life skills, and promotes health in a way that is both engaging and transformative. Through this initiative, we are using sport to foster inclusion, leadership, and positive change in schools and communities across Qatar.” These workshops are part of the ongoing rollout of the Sports for Health and Development Programme, established through a Memorandum of Understanding signed between MoPH and GA in October 2024. Cycle 2 represents a major step forward in expanding the initiative and reinforcing the critical role schools play in promoting healthier, more active lifestyles among children in Qatar.

Representatives from both MoPH and GA attended the sessions, with closing remarks underscoring the pivotal role of teachers as changemakers and champions of wellbeing in their schools and communities.

Ministry of Public Health Generation Amazing