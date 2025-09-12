Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PHCC Launches Campaign 'Staying Hydrated, Staying Healthy'


2025-09-12 11:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has launched an awareness campaign titled 'Staying Hydrated, Staying Healthy' to raise awareness about the importance of fluid intake and maintaining body hydration, particularly during the summer and while engaging in physical activity.
A campaign event at Rawdat Al Khail Health Centre, under the leadership of Dr Sarah Rashid Musa, community medicine consultant and wellness in-charge, highlighted that men need approximately 3.7 litres (about 13 cups) of fluids daily, while women need around 2.7 litres (about 10 cups).
The campaign emphasised that water sources are not limited to direct drinking but can also be obtained from fluid-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables. Special attention was given to the role of hydration in patients practising different types of physical activities, whether aerobic or resistance training.
Participants were reminded that continuous hydration before, during, and after exercise is essential for maintaining physical performance and preventing dehydration and fatigue. The campaign also emphasised that drinking water contributes to calorie burning, making it a key component in supporting weight management programs and improving fitness.
As part of the campaign activities, a quick survey was conducted with participating patients to assess their daily water intake in cups or litres. The results were then discussed with them, along with simplified scientific recommendations tailored to their needs. At the end of their visit, patients were encouraged to spread these health messages among their families and friends to expand awareness and promote water intake as a daily habit.
The campaign further highlighted the multiple benefits of drinking water: regulating body temperature, supporting kidney and digestive function, eliminating toxins, improving focus and mental activity, enhancing heart and circulatory health, boosting sports performance, replenishing fluids lost through sweating, and maintaining healthy skin and internal organ function.
Dr Musa emphasised that drinking water is not just a daily habit but a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. She stressed that meeting daily fluid requirements represents a fundamental preventive measure to protect overall health and prevent dehydration-related complications

