UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha International Community Commends Qatar's Mediation Policy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As Editor-in-Chief of Gulf Times, I welcome the rare unanimity expressed at the United Nations Security Council, where all member states strongly condemned the September 9 Israeli terror strike on Doha. The attack, which targeted a residential neighbourhood and even the negotiating delegation, was rightly described as a grave violation of Qatar's sovereignty, international law, and the very principles of diplomacy.
It is particularly significant that the five permanent members of the Security Council - the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France - stood firmly with Qatar, commending its pivotal role in mediation and dialogue. Their united stance reflects the weight of global powers recognising Doha's credibility and leadership.
From the Arab world, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates voiced strong solidarity. Egypt went further by calling for the application of Chapter VII of the UN Charter against Israel while Jordan highlighted the devastating toll of the Gaza war, including the killing of journalists and United Nations staff. Kuwait underlined that Qatar's peace and security are inseparable from those of all GCC states, while the UAE stressed its condemnation of Israel's attack.
From the Islamic world, Turkiye, Pakistan, and Somalia praised Qatar's consistent role as a trusted partner in peace and humanitarian diplomacy. Meanwhile, Denmark, Slovenia, and Greece, along with partners from Panama, Sierra Leone, Guyana, and South Korea, reinforced recognition of Qatar's credibility in advancing dialogue and de-escalation.
Delegates emphasised that Qatar's mediation policy is not limited to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, but represents a longstanding national strategy based on dialogue, de-escalation, and conflict resolution. They praised Qatar's tangible results in securing the release of both Israeli and Palestinian detainees, halting escalations through ceasefires, and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Speakers further warned that Israel's strike undermines any chance for peace, threatens the stability of the Gulf - the world's most vital energy hub - and risks spreading chaos instead of dialogue. Israel's representative attempted to portray Qatar as a haven for terrorism, a claim widely rejected as false and disconnected from reality. For the past two years, no Israeli political, security, or intelligence delegation has engaged in serious negotiations without Qatari mediation - in partnership with the United States and under the eyes of the international community.
Tribute
Following the conclusion of this historic session, the Gulf Times family, representing Qatari civil society, extends its deepest condolences to the family of Badr Al-Dosari, the nation's fallen son, who gave his life in service to Qatar, and to all who lost their lives as a result of the brutal Israeli attack.
– Faisal Abdulhameed Al-Mudahka
Editor-in-Chief, Gulf Times
