Amir, Hungarian PM Discuss Regional, International Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a meeting at his office in Lusail Palace Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Hungarian prime minister and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure with the visit, which reflects the depth of relations between the two countries.
For his part, the Hungarian prime minister expressed his country's support for the sovereignty of Qatar following the Israeli attack, stressing the strong ties between the two countries.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in different fields, in addition to discussing the latest regional developments and efforts to achieve peace and stability for the benefit of the peoples of the region. HH the Amir Qatar-Hungary Viktor Orban
