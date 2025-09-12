PM Meets Vance And Rubio, Discusses Qatar-US Relations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met with US Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington Friday.
The meeting addressed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the US of America and ways to advance them, in addition to discussing developments in the region.
During the meeting, Vance affirmed his solidarity with Qatar, noting that diplomatic solutions are capable of resolving outstanding issues in the region.
He appreciated Qatar's tireless mediation efforts and its effective role in bringing peace to the region, emphasising that Qatar is a reliable strategic ally of the US .
For his part, HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that Qatar will take all measures to protect its security and safeguard its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack.
He expressed Qatar's appreciation for its close partnership with the US and its support for Qatar's sovereignty and its efforts to achieve peace in the region Vance Marco Rubio Qatar-US HE the Prime Minister
The meeting addressed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the US of America and ways to advance them, in addition to discussing developments in the region.
During the meeting, Vance affirmed his solidarity with Qatar, noting that diplomatic solutions are capable of resolving outstanding issues in the region.
He appreciated Qatar's tireless mediation efforts and its effective role in bringing peace to the region, emphasising that Qatar is a reliable strategic ally of the US .
For his part, HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that Qatar will take all measures to protect its security and safeguard its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack.
He expressed Qatar's appreciation for its close partnership with the US and its support for Qatar's sovereignty and its efforts to achieve peace in the region Vance Marco Rubio Qatar-US HE the Prime Minister
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment