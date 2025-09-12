Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Meets Vance And Rubio, Discusses Qatar-US Relations


2025-09-12 11:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met with US Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington Friday.
The meeting addressed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the US of America and ways to advance them, in addition to discussing developments in the region.
During the meeting, Vance affirmed his solidarity with Qatar, noting that diplomatic solutions are capable of resolving outstanding issues in the region.
He appreciated Qatar's tireless mediation efforts and its effective role in bringing peace to the region, emphasising that Qatar is a reliable strategic ally of the US .
For his part, HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that Qatar will take all measures to protect its security and safeguard its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack.
He expressed Qatar's appreciation for its close partnership with the US and its support for Qatar's sovereignty and its efforts to achieve peace in the region Vance Marco Rubio Qatar-US HE the Prime Minister

