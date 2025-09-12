CNH's CASE To Showcase Equipment That Meets Utility Challenges Head-On At The Utility Expo 2025
Leading the Charge with Electric Equipment
Municipal crews, maintenance teams and utility contractors often work in special environments where noise and emissions need to be kept to a minimum. Whether maintaining infrastructure in residential neighborhoods, trenching for pipes in indoor environments or operating in environmentally sensitive areas, CASE's wide-ranging EV lineup gives teams smarter ways to work while meeting complex jobsite requirements.
For larger tasks in urban or sensitive environments, the four-wheel-drive, 580EV electric backhoe loader combines strength with sustainable, emissions-free operation. With the same performance and breakout forces as the popular 97-horsepower CASE 580SN diesel model, the 580EV provides productivity-boosting capabilities along with all the advantages of electrification - clean, quiet operation, instant torque and lower daily operating costs. The 14-foot electric backhoe is also compatible with many of the same attachments the 580SN supports and includes an Extendahoe to boost reach. Features like ProControl swing dampening, PowerLift/PowerBoost and electrohydraulic controls improve precision and ease of use.
Read more here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment