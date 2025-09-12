CNH's CASE To Showcase Equipment That Meets Utility Challenges Head-On At The Utility Expo 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) CNH brand, CASE Construction Equipment is heading to The Utility Expo 2025, October 7-9, to showcase a full lineup of proven machines built to help utility crews take on their toughest jobsite challenges. From zero-emissions electric models to highly compact equipment and heavy-duty workhorses, CASE will feature solutions that help teams work smarter, swifter and more profitably at booth K277.

Leading the Charge with Electric Equipment

Municipal crews, maintenance teams and utility contractors often work in special environments where noise and emissions need to be kept to a minimum. Whether maintaining infrastructure in residential neighborhoods, trenching for pipes in indoor environments or operating in environmentally sensitive areas, CASE's wide-ranging EV lineup gives teams smarter ways to work while meeting complex jobsite requirements.

For larger tasks in urban or sensitive environments, the four-wheel-drive, 580EV electric backhoe loader combines strength with sustainable, emissions-free operation. With the same performance and breakout forces as the popular 97-horsepower CASE 580SN diesel model, the 580EV provides productivity-boosting capabilities along with all the advantages of electrification - clean, quiet operation, instant torque and lower daily operating costs. The 14-foot electric backhoe is also compatible with many of the same attachments the 580SN supports and includes an Extendahoe to boost reach. Features like ProControl swing dampening, PowerLift/PowerBoost and electrohydraulic controls improve precision and ease of use.

