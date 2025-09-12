Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Uzbekistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Friday from President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Dr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the call, HE the President of Uzbekistan affirmed his solidarity with the State of Qatar and his country's strong condemnation of the Israeli attack, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.

HE the President of Uzbekistan also emphasized the role of HH the Amir and the State of Qatar in resolving conflicts and mediating efforts around the world.

For his part, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and territorial integrity and preserve its sovereignty in the face of the treacherous Israeli attack.

HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the President and the Uzbek people for their sincere feelings and appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.