Qatar Welcomes UN General Assembly's Adoption Of New York Declaration On Two-State Solution

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the "New York Declaration" on the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, issued by the High-Level International Conference for the Settlement of the Question of Palestine.



In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that that the adoption of the resolution, with the support of 142 votes, reflects the broad international endorsement of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to establish an independent state. This outcome is also consistent with the recent announcements by several states of their intention to recognize the State of Palestine during the month of September.



The Ministry expressed Qatar's appreciation for the efforts of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the friendly French Republic, which contributed to the issuance and adoption of the declaration by the UN General Assembly.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and unwavering position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, grounded in international legitimacy and the two-state solution, in a manner that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.