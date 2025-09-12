The Hidden Story Behind Kashmir's Reliance On Rajasthani Sheep

File photo

Every time I visit Srinagar markets, I see the same scene unfold.

Butchers handle Rajasthani sheep with practiced ease. Trucks carrying these animals arrive from far-off states like Rajasthan and Delhi.

I ask the same question over and over: Why aren't our own Kashmir Marino or Bakerwali sheep part of the everyday mutton trade?

For years, we've told ourselves that Rajasthani breeds are somehow better: leaner, more suited for the grand wazwan, our traditional culinary art.

Azha, the festival when sacrifice spikes demand. In Budgam district alone, over the last five years, about 60,000 sheep are sacrificed every Eid. Roughly 35,000 to 40,000 of these are local breeds. But outside this window, these hardy local varieties hardly find their way to our butcher shops or kitchens. The numbers don't lie. On any regular day, Kashmir consumes between 5,500 and 6,000 sheep, of which around 60 percent are imported. I cannot help but see the economic irony. According to the 20th Livestock Census of 2018-19, Jammu and Kashmir has a sheep population of around 3.2 million. This number has been growing steadily. Local breeds such as Marino, Bakerwali, Karnahi, and Gurezi are well-suited for our terrain and climate. These sheep are also known for producing high-quality wool, yet their meat remains overlooked.

I have seen respected wazas insist on Rajasthani sheep when preparing for weddings or family feasts. Meanwhile, local sheep are raised almost exclusively for Eid