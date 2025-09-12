JKBOSE Exams To Resume From Sep 13

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The ongoing examination of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education for class 10th (SSE) and 11th (HSP-12th) session Biannual/Annual Private 2025 shall resume from tomorrow on September 13 as per notified date sheet.

The examinees (candidates) are advised to carry their admit cards along with them for identification and display it to the authorities in case there are restrictions in place anywhere.

The Incharge superintendents of the examination centers shall ensure safe and smooth conduct of the examination.

JKBOSE had earlier announced the postponement of the Bi-Annual Examination 2025 for Classes 10 and 11 in view of the recent cloudburst and adverse weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Union Territory of Ladakh. The board highlighted that this step has been taken in the interest of student safety.