Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3248103 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the hostile statements and threats made by the Israeli occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the State of Qatar, calling them a futile attempt to justify ongoing aggression and violations of state sovereignty.
3248165 KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya applauded the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a draft resolution endorsing "the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution."
3248169 RIYADH -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of "New York Declaration" on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution.
3248197 DOHA -- Spain and Venezuela condemned the recent Israeli airstrike on Qatar, considering it a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.
3248167 VIENNA -- OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais affirmed on the organization's pivotal role in stabilizing the global oil market and ensuring the rights of both producing and consuming countries.
3248187 BEIRUT -- Lebanon announced that one person was killed due to an Israeli occupation airstrike in the southern part of the country.
3248158 WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk at a Utah college campus two days ago. (end)
mb
3248165 KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya applauded the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a draft resolution endorsing "the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution."
3248169 RIYADH -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of "New York Declaration" on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution.
3248197 DOHA -- Spain and Venezuela condemned the recent Israeli airstrike on Qatar, considering it a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.
3248167 VIENNA -- OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais affirmed on the organization's pivotal role in stabilizing the global oil market and ensuring the rights of both producing and consuming countries.
3248187 BEIRUT -- Lebanon announced that one person was killed due to an Israeli occupation airstrike in the southern part of the country.
3248158 WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk at a Utah college campus two days ago. (end)
mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment