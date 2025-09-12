Depo-Provera Safety Questioned As Studies Explore Meningioma Risk

Dr. Greg Vigna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“ACOG is not recommending a ban on Depo-Provera, despite evidence linking it to a specific mutation associated with meningiomas that are more likely to be multiple and located at the skull base,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD , national malpractice, Depo-Provera attorney.

Read what the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist (ACOG) says about Depo-Provera:

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice attorney, states,“We are looking at recurrent meningiomas in patients with ongoing use of Depo-Provera, including continued use after 2021, which may present a source of liability for prescribers."

What does Dr. Tessa Harland report in“Progesterone-only contraception is associated with a shorter progression-free survival in premenopausal women with WHO Grade I meningioma” published in the Journal of Neurooncology (2018) 136:327-333?

"Compared to patients taking combination or estrogen-only contraception, those taking progesterone-only contraception demonstrated a greater recurrence rate (33.3 vs. 19.6%) with a reduced time to recurrence (18 vs. 32 months, p = 0.038) ... those taking progesterone-only contraception.”

Read Dr. Harland's article:

What did Dr. Peyre report in“Progestin-associated shift of meningioma mutational landscape” published in Annals of Oncology. Vol. 29, Issue 3, March 2018, Pg. 681-686?

“The main result of our study is the increased frequency of PIK3CA mutations (35%) in progestin-associated meningiomas compared with the control population.

This shift in mutational landscape indicates the vulnerability of certain meningeal cells and mutations to hormone-induced tumorigenesis.

Progestin-associated meningiomas were more frequently multiple meningiomas and located at the skull base.”

Read Dr. Peyre's article:

Dr. Vigna concludes,“There are safer contraceptive alternatives available. Evidence indicates that Depo-Provera can cause specific mutations in women's DNA. Given the availability of alternatives without this known risk, the continued use of the shot difficult to justify."

Watch Dr. Vigna's educational episode on Justice with Dr. V for an in-depth look at the association of Depo-Provera and meningiomas:

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer and is co-counsel with the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent women who have suffered meningiomas.

To learn more about Depo-Provera and meningiomas, click here .



