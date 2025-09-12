Ingenium International Announces Preparation Of Second Thailand Factory“FTC”

Ingenium International Ltd. ("Ingenium") announced preparation for its second Thailand manufacturing facility (FTC) under its subsidiary Fischer Tech Thailand. The new site, located at the WHA Industrial Estate in Chonburi Province through a strategic collaboration with WHA, is being developed in response to rapidly growing customer demand across the automotive, electronics, and healthcare sectors, with completion targeted for late October 2025.

“The decision to establish FTC at WHA Industrial Estate underscores our commitment to delivering agile, localized solutions for our global customers,” said Kenny Wong, President & CEO of Ingenium.“With our current Thailand facilities operating at near-full capacity, this expansion ensures we can continue meeting our customers' evolving needs while maintaining our high standards for quality and precision.”

FTC's planned manufacturing complex will offer efficient access to Thailand's major airports and seaports, supporting shorter lead times and quick turnarounds. Its advanced capabilities include injection mold manufacturing, precision injection molding, and spray painting – all backed by a workforce of 500+ skilled professionals, with ongoing certifications for IATF 16949 and ISO standards. In addition to these capabilities, operating in Thailand supports customers' supply chain flexibility and enables them to diversify production sources while optimizing landed costs.

This expansion aligns with Ingenium's broader strategy to strengthen its Southeast Asian manufacturing footprint. By adding FTC to its existing network of facilities in China, Malaysia, and Thailand, Ingenium enables customers to access resilient, geographically diversified supply chain solutions amid increasing market volatility.

About Ingenium International Ltd.

Ingenium focuses on manufacturing high-quality plastic parts that customers can easily integrate into their products. The company's mission is to deliver plastic solutions that promote the competitive success of its customers' products in key markets throughout the world. Over its 30-year operating history, Ingenium has established a reputation for operational excellence, accumulating substantial experience, expertise, and scale in manufacturing and logistics support for the plastics industry. Many major global companies trust Ingenium to meet their product requirements in a wide variety of industries and applications. For more information, please visit Ingenium International website.