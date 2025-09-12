Eczema Pipeline Insight: Emerging Drugs, Therapies, And Clinical Trials By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Eczema Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Eczema pipeline landscape. It covers the Eczema pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Eczema pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 11 September 2025, Amgen announced a Phase 3, Multicenter, Double-blind Maintenance Study to Assess Long-term Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Rocatinlimab in Adult and Adolescent Subjects With Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) (ROCKET-ASCEND).

On 09 September 2025, Incyte Corporation conducted a study is being conducted to establish the efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in participants with moderate AD who had an inadequate response to, or are intolerant to, or contraindicated to topical corticosteroid (TCS)s and topical calcineurin inhibitor (TCI)s.

DelveInsight's Eczema pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Eczema treatment.

The leading Eczema Companies such as Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Brickell Biotech Inc., Dermira, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics , and others. Promising Eczema Pipeline Therapies such as alitretinoin, Arctiva, KY1005, Dupilumab, Lebrikizumab, Baricitinib, MEDI9929, Midazolam, Omeprazole , and others.

Eczema Emerging Drugs Profile

Amlitelimab: Kymab

Amlitelimab SAR445229 (formerly KY1005) is a human monoclonal antibody that targets OX40L, a key regulator of the immune system. Amlitelimab is designed to rebalance the immune system by blocking inappropriate activation and proliferation of 'pro-inflammatory' effector T cells and promoting expansion of 'anti-inflammatory' regulatory T cells, without broad suppression of the immune system. It is believed this mechanism-of-action means Amlitelimab could be applicable to a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In Phase I clinical trial in healthy volunteers, Amlitelimab was able to block T cell-driven skin inflammation while being well tolerated. It is believed the immune-modulating mechanism of Amlitelimab has broad potential therapeutic application in multiple diseases caused by immune dysregulation. Currently, the drug is being developed in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Eczema.

BX 005: BiomX

BX005, a topical phage cocktail that targets Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), a bacteria associated with the manifestation of the disease. In preclinical in vitro studies, BX005 was shown to be active against over 90% of strains of S. aureus isolated from the skin of subjects from U.S. and Europe, including antibiotic resistant strains. Currently, the drug is being developed in the Phase I/II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.

LP 0145: LEO Pharma

LP 0145, is an anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibody under development for atopic dermatitis. Currently, the drug is being developed in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Eczemas.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Eczema with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Eczema Treatment.

Eczema Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Eczema Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Eczema market

Eczema Companies

Coverage- Global

Eczema Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Eczema Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryEczema: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentEczema– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Amlitelimab: KymabDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsEczema Key CompaniesEczema Key ProductsEczema- Unmet NeedsEczema- Market Drivers and BarriersEczema- Future Perspectives and ConclusionEczema Analyst ViewsEczema Key CompaniesAppendix

