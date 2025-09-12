Psoriasis Pipeline Insight: Emerging Drugs, Therapies, And Clinical Trials By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Psoriasis Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 65+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Psoriasis pipeline landscape. It covers the Psoriasis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Psoriasis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Psoriasis Pipeline Report



On 10 September 2025, Taizhou Mabtech Pharmaceutical Co . Ltd conducted a clinical trial is to assess whether the efficacy of CMAB015 is similar to that of Secukinumab in patients with moderate-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. It will also learn about the similarity of CMAB015 and Secukinumab in terms of safety and immunogenicity in patients with moderate-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

On 10 September 2025, Bristol-Myers Squibb conducted a study is to evaluate the effect of deucravacitinib on quality of life (QoL) in participants with plaque psoriasis in a community setting.

DelveInsight's Psoriasis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 65+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Psoriasis treatment.

The leading Psoriasis Companies such as Can-Fite Biopharma, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SFA Therapeutics, Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc . and others. Promising Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies such as Hypericin, EDP1815, Cetaphil, AX-158, HAT1 topical solution, Calcipotriol, ARQ-151 cream 0.3%, MP1032, Risankizumab, Certolizumab Pegol , and others.

Psoriasis Emerging Drugs Profile

Piclidenoson: Can-Fite Biopharma

Piclidenoson, generically known as IB-MECA (methyl 1-[N6-(3-iodobenzyl)-adenin-9-yl]

Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Sonelokimab is an investigational Nanobody® developed by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics for treating inflammatory diseases. It targets IL-17A and IL-17F cytokines, inhibiting the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers, and includes a domain that binds to human albumin to enhance tissue penetration . In Phase 2 trials, sonelokimab demonstrated superior efficacy compared to AbbVie's Humira in psoriatic arthritis, with higher percentages of patients achieving significant improvements in joint swelling and psoriasis severity . Additionally, it showed promising results in treating hidradenitis suppurativa, meeting the HiSCR75 endpoint in the Phase 2 MIRA trial. Currently, MoonLake is conducting Phase III trials for both conditions and exploring its use in other inflammatory diseases such as palmoplantar pustulosis and axial spondyloarthritis.

QY101: E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals

QY101 is a topical ointment developed by E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals for treating inflammatory skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis. It functions as a non-steroidal, non-hormonal phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor, aiming to reduce inflammation by targeting overactive PDE4 pathways. Preclinical studies have demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics, strong efficacy, and high safety, making it suitable for various age groups, including children. Currently, QY101 is undergoing a Phase II clinical trial in China for plaque psoriasis, following the completion of a Phase I trial in healthy volunteers. The company is also exploring additional formulations, such as an inhaler, through licensing collaborations.

SFA 002: SFA Therapeutics

SFA-002, an IL-10 up-regulator in immune cells, is approaching Phase 2 clinical trials and has shown promising Phase 1a and Phase Ib results for the treatment of psoriasis. SFA-002 met its primary endpoint of safety in the Phase 1b clinical trial. No treatment related adverse events or toxicities were observed during the treatment period, and no rebound effects were observed. SFA Therapeutics has filed its annual safety update with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. SFA-002 met its exploratory endpoint of efficacy. Patients administered SFA-002 demonstrated statistically significant Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) percentage change and Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score improvements compared to placebo. PASI is a tool used to measure the severity and extent of psoriasis while IGA is a standardized rating system of patient disease severity. The study was designed in two cohorts, to evaluate two different formulations. Currently the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Psoriasis.

RLS-1496: Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc

RLS-1496 is a first-in-class GPX4 modulator that targets aging cells and surrounding tissues being developed by Rubedo Life Sciences for the treatment of dermatological conditions and other chronic age-related diseases. It is a topical medicine designed to target aging cells, specifically senescent cells, in skin lesions of chronic atopic dermatitis and chronic psoriasis. Currently the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Psoriasis.

The Psoriasis Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Psoriasis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Psoriasis Treatment.

Psoriasis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Psoriasis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Psoriasis market.

Psoriasis Companies

Psoriasis Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Psoriasis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Psoriasis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPsoriasis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPsoriasis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Piclidenoson: Can-Fite BiopharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)SFA 002: SFA TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsRLS-1496: Rubedo Life Sciences, IncInactive ProductsPsoriasis Key CompaniesPsoriasis Key ProductsPsoriasis- Unmet NeedsPsoriasis- Market Drivers and BarriersPsoriasis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPsoriasis Analyst ViewsPsoriasis Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

