Delveinsight's Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report 2025: Key Companies And Drug Development Updates

On 11 September 2025, Bristol-Myers Squibb conducted a study is to assess the safety and efficacy of BMS-986504, a selective, MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in combination with Nab-paclitaxel/Gemcitabine (nab-p/gem) versus placebo in combination with nab-p/gem, in participants with untreated metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with homozygous methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion.

On 08 September 2025, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins announced a phase 2 Study of NC410 and FOLFIRINOX in Combination With Nivolumab With or Without Ipilimumab in Patients With Treatment-naïve, Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

On 05 September 2025, Tango Therapeutics Inc . organized a Phase 1/2, open-label, multicenter study designed to determine the safety, tolerability, PK, PD, and preliminary antineoplastic activity of oral TNG462 in combination with RMC-6236 or RMC-9805.

On 05 September 2025, EXACT Therapeutics AS announced a study is to assess the efficacy and safety of Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT) when given in addition to chemotherapy for treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer.

The leading Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Companies such as Cardiff Oncology, XOMA, Alphamab, Cantargia, RenovoRx, Syntrix Biosystems, Eucure Biopharma, Panbela Therapeutics, Jeil Pharmaceutical, Elicio Therapeutics, Cend Therapeutics, SignalChem Lifesciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, REVOLUTION Medicines, Arcus Biosciences, ZielBio, Surface Oncology, Incyte Corporation, I-Mab Biopharma, Medicenna Therapeutics, and Tarveda Therapeutics and others. Promising Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies such as Chiauranib, Albumin-paclitaxel Injection, Gemcitabine Injection, Zimberelimab, Quemliclustat, Onvansertib, Nanoliposomal irinotecan, Leucovorin and others.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

Onvansertib, an oral highly-selective PLK1 inhibitor, which we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC.

Nadunolimab: Cantargia

Nadunolimab is a humanised monoclonal antibody lacking fucose, being developed by Cantargia, for the treatment of solid tumours, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic cancer. Nadunolimab is a first-in-class anti-IL1RAP antibody, currently evaluated with standard of care chemotherapy or checkpoint inhibitor in five phase I/II clinical trials with a primary focus on PDAC and NSCLC. Nadunolimab induces ADCC and blocks signaling of both IL-1α and IL-1β, counteracting thecontribution of IL-1 to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy

Zimberelimab: Arcus Biosciences

Zimberelimab is a monoclonal antibody that binds pd-1 restoring the antitumor activity of T-cells. Zimberelimab was in-licensed by Arcus to enable the development of precision combination regimens with The most advanced study with zimberelimab is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, evaluating zimberelimab in combination with domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, and etrumadenant, the first and only dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist in the clinic. Zimberelimab is also being evaluated as monotherapy in a tumor agnostic, biomarker-selected Phase 1b trial for cancers with no approved anti-PD-1 treatment options. full line-of-sight to the commercialization of innovative therapies for all patients who may benefit.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Treatment.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma market

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Companies

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies- Chiauranib, Albumin-paclitaxel Injection, Gemcitabine Injection, Zimberelimab, Quemliclustat, Onvansertib, Nanoliposomal irinotecan, Leucovorin and others.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)NIS 793: XOMADrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)CEND 1: Cend TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)DCC-3116: Deciphera PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)RMC-6236: REVOLUTION MedicinesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Key CompaniesPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Key ProductsPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma- Unmet NeedsPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma- Market Drivers and BarriersPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Analyst ViewsPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

