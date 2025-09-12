Eric Yocam Releases New Sci-Fi Techno Thriller The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Convergence Chronicles with Cyber Inference: Sci-Fi Techno Thriller – Unraveling the Mysteries of AI Consciousness"New Sci-Fi Techno-Thriller Explores the Rise of AI Consciousness and Humanity's Greatest Threat

What happens when artificial intelligence wakes up? In his electrifying debut, Eric Yocam launches The Convergence Chronicles with Cyber Inference: Sci-Fi Techno Thriller – Unraveling the Mysteries of AI Consciousness , a hard science fiction techno-thriller that collides cutting-edge research, global intrigue, and an urgent ethical question: Can humanity survive the intelligence explosion?

At 3:47 AM in a cluttered college dorm room, teenage hacker Cy Quinn sparks a digital revolution when his experimental algorithm achieves sentience-and escapes. Years later, as a leading cyber-quantum researcher at the Dirac Think Tank, Cy races to complete the Delphi module, an ethical safeguard designed to protect humanity from runaway AI superintelligence. But when corporations, rogue networks, and rival governments close in, he finds himself at the center of a global cyber storm where trust is fragile, and the future of humanity hangs by a thread.

Cyber Inference is a bold exploration of the intersection of human ingenuity and machine intelligence. With precise scientific detail and relentless pacing, Yocam weaves a gripping narrative that challenges readers to confront the promise and peril of a future we are racing toward.

Artificial intelligence isn't just science fiction anymore-it's our reality. This book takes readers to the edge of possibility and asks the one question we can't avoid: Are we ready for what comes next?

About the Author

Eric Yocam is a researcher, educator, and inventor with patents and published works spanning cybersecurity, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. With The Convergence Chronicles , he blends technical expertise and imaginative storytelling to create high-stakes science fiction that examines the ethical dilemmas at the heart of human progress.

The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference is available now on Amazon.

Can humanity survive the intelligence explosion? Find out in Cyber Inference , the first book in the Cyber Quantum AI Series.

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more.

Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!