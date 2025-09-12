Glow Haus MD Opens In Canfield, Empowering Women Through Physician-Led Aesthetics And Wellness

Canfield, OH - Glow Haus MD, a new medical spa founded by board-certified physician Dr. Rula Khreis, MD , and Ashley Wee, MSN, FNP-BC , has officially opened its doors at 3821 Starr's Centre Drive, Suite A, in Canfield, Ohio. The med spa celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 25, 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter in beauty and wellness for the Mahoning Valley.

Glow Haus MD is the only med spa in the area led by a board-certified physician, setting a higher standard of care for clients seeking medical-grade treatments. With a mission to help women feel confident, radiant, and unapologetically themselves, Glow Haus MD offers a modern, natural, and low-maintenance approach to aesthetics.

“Our vision was to create a place where women feel safe, supported, and empowered while receiving cutting-edge treatments,” said Dr. Rula Khreis, MD , co-founder of Glow Haus MD.“As a physician, I wanted to combine my medical expertise with a passion for helping women look and feel their best-inside and out.”

Glow Haus MD provides a full range of services, including:



Injectables such as dermal fillers

Skin rejuvenation and resurfacing treatments

Laser procedures for skin health and appearance Medically guided weight management solutions



By blending aesthetics and wellness, Glow Haus MD offers clients more than surface-level beauty treatments. The practice is built on the belief that confidence comes from feeling good both inside and out.

“Glow Haus MD is about enhancing natural beauty and creating results that feel effortless, not overdone,” added Ashley Wee, MSN, FNP-BC .“We are proud to bring this modern approach to Canfield and the surrounding communities.”

Glow Haus MD is currently accepting new clients. Appointments can be booked online at or by calling 330-550-8627.

About Glow Haus MD

Glow Haus MD is a physician-led medical spa located in Canfield, Ohio. Founded by Dr. Rula Khreis, MD , a board-certified internal medicine physician, and Ashley Wee, MSN, FNP-BC , Glow Haus MD offers advanced aesthetic treatments and wellness services designed to help clients feel confident, radiant, and empowered. Services include injectables, laser treatments, skin resurfacing, and weight loss programs.