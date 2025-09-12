MENAFN - GetNews) CHN ENERGY Guohua Energy Investment Europe Renewable Energy S.A. Held Its 2025 Brand Open Day Event in Greece.







Against the backdrop of the deepening of the Belt and Road Initiative and the accelerating global energy transition, CHN ENERGY Guohua Energy Investment Europe Renewable Energy S.A. successfully held its 2025 Brand Open Day and Sustainable Development Report Launch on September 10 at the Korfovouni Wind Farm of the Thrace Wind Power Project in Greece.

Konstantinos Houvardas, Head of the Civil Protection Directorate, Pashalis Horteroudis, Head of the Fire Service of the Administrative Region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and Michalis Altiparmakis, Commander of the Hellenic Fourth Emergency Rescue Team, along with more than fifty representatives from enterprises, experts, and scholars from China and Greece, attended the event to witness the latest practical achievements of Chinese enterprises in green development and workplace safety.

In his speech, Director Houvardas noted that Chinese enterprises' investment in clean energy projects in Greece has not only optimized the local energy structure but also set a new benchmark for emergency response and safety management. He highly commended the company for its long-term efforts in wind farm safety management.







Director Horteroudis emphasized in his address that energy development is inseparable from safety assurance. He pointed out that the high-altitude emergency rescue demonstration during the Open Day further raised public awareness of workplace safety. He also expressed the Fire Service's commitment to enhancing collaboration with the company to jointly improve emergency response capabilities.







During the event, promotional materials on CHN ENERGY Guohua Energy Investment's HG14 Project were distributed, and the 2025 Sustainable Development Report of CHN ENERGY Guohua Energy Investment Europe Renewable Energy S.A. was officially released. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's practices and achievements in corporate culture, workplace safety, green operations, ecological protection, smart operation and maintenance, and technological innovation. It also highlights the company's distinctive efforts in bird protection, promoting green consensus, and facilitating cultural exchanges between China and Europe.







Zhang Zhihao, General Manager of Guohua Energy Investment Europe Renewable Energy S.A., stated:“We will continue to actively fulfill our social responsibilities, while ensuring stable electricity supply in Greece, and we will also explore new models for harmonizing industrial production with the natural environment, working hand in hand with local communities to safeguard our beautiful planet.”

As a key highlight of the Open Day, the company, together with its long-term partner, the Hellenic Fourth Emergency Rescue Team, jointly carried out a live demonstration of emergency rescue for injured personnel working at height inside a wind turbine tower. Before the drill began, Commander Altiparmakis briefed the attendees on the exercise procedures and key details.

The drill simulated a scenario where a technician encountered an emergency while working at a height of 70 meters. Rescue personnel promptly used a specialized stretcher basket for vertical transport and applied high-altitude rope rescue techniques to safely lower the“injured man” to the ground. The entire exercise proceeded in an orderly, seamless, and efficient fashion, thoroughly testing the emergency response and coordination capabilities of both the wind farm and the rescue team. It underscored the company's unwavering commitment to embedding the principle of“putting people first and valuing life above all” across all stages of project planning, construction, and operation.

The event provided members of the community with a close-up view of the sense of responsibility and dedication demonstrated by Chinese clean energy enterprises. It also showcased the practical cooperation between China and Greece in green, low-carbon development and workplace safety. Moving forward, the company will continue to be driven by green development, actively fulfill its social responsibilities, and collaborate with all partners to achieve more outcomes in green cooperation, working together to safeguard a clean and low-carbon future.