RTR Pilates Opens New Studio Location At The Shops At Sumner Place In Bethesda, MD

RTR Pilates has opened a new Pilates studio in The Shops at Sumner Place in Bethesda, expanding access to its signature classes with convenient parking and a central location.

Bethesda, MD - September 12, 2025 - RTR Pilates, a leading provider of group Reformer Pilates instruction in the Maryland and Northern Virginia area , has announced the opening of a new Pilates studio located in The Shops at Sumner Place in Bethesda, Maryland . The new location is situated on the lower level at 4701 Sangamore Road, offering clients convenient access, free parking, and proximity to local retail and dining options.

The new Sumner Place studio features RTR Pilates' signature class programming and modern equipment designed to support fitness goals with a focus on controlled movement, stability, and strength. With flexible scheduling and certified instructors, the new location continues RTR Pilates' mission of making Pilates accessible, effective, and engaging for all skill levels.

RTR Pilates encourages clients to take advantage of the studio's convenient setting, including nearby stores such as Safeway and Starbucks, allowing visitors to integrate wellness into their regular daily routines. Whether stopping by for a morning session or booking after completing errands, the new location offers a seamless fitness experience.

“Opening our studio at Sumner Place is a natural step forward in our mission to make Pilates accessible to all,” said a representative for RTR Pilates.“We're excited to provide the Bethesda community with a modern, welcoming space where individuals can strengthen their bodies, build confidence, and find balance.”

From energizing morning classes to restorative evening sessions, RTR Pilates offers schedules that fit into the busiest lifestyles. The studio's certified instructors ensure that each class is approachable yet challenging, helping participants progress safely and effectively. Clients can expect thoughtful guidance, state-of-the-art equipment, and a positive environment that supports long-term health and fitness goals.

This new location further strengthens RTR Pilates' presence in the region, complementing its established studios across Maryland and Northern Virginia. With the addition of Sumner Place, the company continues its mission of creating accessible, effective, and engaging fitness experiences designed to meet the evolving needs of today's wellness-conscious individuals.

For inquiries or to schedule a class at the new Sumner Place studio, contact RTR Pilates at (301) 273-1967 or email ... . RTR Pilates – Sumner Place is located at 4701 Sangamore Road, Bethesda, MD 20816. To learn more about RTR Pilates and view class schedules, visit .