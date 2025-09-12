Tonight, Join The Golden Panda Awards For A Global Movie Lovers'“Movie Night Roundtable”

As night falls, are you ready to embark on a cinematic journey that spans the globe? This time, we're not just talking about movies, we're gathering all the wildest ideas from some of the most passionate movie lovers the world over.

What do worldwide movie fans most love about films?

What are some differences between Eastern and Western styles?

Have they heard that China is hosting the 2nd Golden Panda Awards-a homegrown Chinese international film award?

Tonight, we've invited film enthusiasts from different countries including Ireland, Canada, Nigeria, and Ukraine to discuss iconic scenes from global films and TV shows. Following three internationally acclaimed short films, the live discussion will proceed seamlessly with nonstop banter that blends laughter and tears, before culminating in a heartwarming surprise at the end.

Night owls, gather round and don't go to bed just yet! Tonight let's stay up late to watch movies, chat about the world, and make new friends. Tonight, cultures from around the globe get ready to collide - right here on your screen!

