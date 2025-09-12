Crosswise AI Officially Launches To Redefine Digital Marketing With AI-Powered Campaign Creation And Insights

MENAFN - GetNews) CrossWise announced the public launch of CrossWise AI , a next-generation marketing platform built to make digital advertising simple, accessible, and data-driven for businesses of every size. Designed around guided ad creation, centralized campaign management, and intelligent data insights, the platform provides an end-to-end marketing workflow that enables users to create, launch, and optimize campaigns without needing deep advertising expertise.

Transforming Marketing Through AI

Digital marketing has long been associated with complexity - fragmented tools, steep learning curves, and rising costs that often put advanced capabilities out of reach for smaller businesses. CrossWise AI tackles this challenge head-on by integrating research, campaign execution, and performance optimization into one seamless system.

The result is a marketing workflow powered entirely by AI, where every stage - from keyword discovery and ad copywriting to publishing and performance analytics - is guided by intelligent assistants. By reducing manual work and automating routine tasks, CrossWise helps marketers save time, cut costs, and focus on creative strategy and business growth.

“Advertising should be accessible to everyone, not just experts or large agencies,” said Bessie Pan4, Founder & CEO of CrossWise.“With CrossWise AI, we've built a platform that allows any business owner to launch campaigns confidently, measure performance clearly, and continuously optimize with the support of intelligent insights.”

Inside the Platform

Marketing Assistant: Your AI-Powered Team of Experts

At the heart of CrossWise is the Marketing Assistant, a workspace composed of specialized AI assistants that act like a full marketing team. Each assistant is dedicated to a key function, ensuring that no step in the marketing journey is overlooked.



Research Assistant delivers market analysis, competitor monitoring, and actionable intelligence to guide decision-making.

Website Health Inspector audits SEO, performance, and usability, providing recommendations to improve visibility and user experience.

Competitive Intelligence Assistant tracks competitors' strategies, campaigns, messaging, and pricing in real time, surfacing differentiation opportunities and market shifts.

Marketing Strategy Planner helps businesses design data-driven strategies with clear channel and budget recommendations.

Go-to-Market Wiz provides frameworks and timelines for launching products or services with maximum impact.

Campaign Audience Generator creates precise audience targeting for Google, Meta, and LinkedIn, helping marketers expand reach and maximize ROI.

B2B Globalization Advisor guides businesses in expanding to international markets, offering localization, compliance, and cultural adaptation strategies. Ad Copywriter, SEO Article Generator, Social Media Content Creator, Amazon Listing Assistant, and Video Script Generator deliver high-quality, platform-ready content across digital touchpoints.

Together, these assistants act as a specialized marketing task force, giving businesses access to expert-level capabilities on demand.







Search Planner: Smarter Keyword and Ad Copy Generation

Another key component of CrossWise is Search Planner, a dedicated tool designed to help businesses launch high-performing search campaigns with precision and speed. Instead of juggling multiple keyword tools and spreadsheets, marketers can now manage the entire process in one place.

Search Planner enables users to:



Generate Keywords by entering seed terms or analyzing a website URL, instantly uncovering high-value search queries with volume and cost estimates.

Group Keywords automatically into tightly themed clusters, improving Quality Scores and ad relevance while reducing wasted spend. Create Ad Copy tailored to each keyword group, ensuring that ads are both relevant and compelling, with headlines and descriptions optimized for performance.

By unifying keyword research, organization, and ad copywriting into a single workflow, Search Planner makes it possible for beginners to get campaigns live quickly while giving professionals advanced automation that saves hours of manual work.







Campaign Management: From Creation to Launch

CrossWise simplifies one of the most challenging aspects of digital marketing - campaign setup. Its Campaign Creator provides guided workflows for both Google Search Ads and Performance Max campaigns, enabling even first-time advertisers to create high-performing campaigns in minutes.



Users begin by entering campaign basics, such as target audience, location, and final URL.

CrossWise then generates relevant keywords, organizes them into themed groups, and produces tailored ad copy optimized for performance.

For Performance Max, users can upload logos, images, and define audience signals to help Google's machine learning find the right prospects. Budgets and bidding strategies are recommended based on goals, ensuring campaigns are optimized from the start.

Once created, campaigns are managed through the Campaign List, a centralized dashboard where marketers can edit, duplicate, pause, or publish campaigns with a single click. This unified approach eliminates manual uploads and reduces friction between planning and execution.







Data Insights: Turning Complexity into Clarity

To complete the loop, CrossWise offers Data Insights, an intelligent analytics suite that converts complex performance data into clear, actionable strategies.



Multi-template dashboards provide specialized views for overall performance, Search Ads, and Performance Max campaigns.

AI-powered insights automatically highlight what's working, what's underperforming, and how to optimize.

Conversational analysis allows users to ask natural language questions like“Which campaign had the highest ROAS last week?” and receive immediate, detailed answers. Real-time visualization transforms raw data into intuitive charts and comparisons, helping teams spot patterns and adjust strategies quickly.

With Data Insights, businesses no longer need dedicated analysts to interpret results - AI brings clarity directly to the fingertips of every marketer.







Proven Impact Across Industries

CrossWise has already demonstrated measurable success with early adopters across multiple sectors:



Agencies reported a 75% reduction in content creation time, a 3.2x increase in output, and a 40% improvement in client retention, driving an average $125,000 revenue gain.

E-commerce brands achieved a 47% improvement in ROAS, a 62% reduction in acquisition costs, and launched campaigns 3.2x faster. B2B teams generated 73% more qualified leads, shortened sales cycles by 45%, and saw a 2.8x higher conversion rate.

These outcomes highlight CrossWise's ability to serve diverse industries and deliver tangible business value.

Availability and Pricing

CrossWise AI is now available in the United States. New users can sign up today and receive 1,000 free credits to explore the platform. Subscription plans include:



Professional – $9.9/month with 5,000 credits, ideal for small teams and growing businesses.

Business – $39.9/month with 25,000 credits, tailored for scaling organizations. Enterprise – $99.9/month with 75,000 credits, designed for large teams with advanced requirements.



About CrossWise

CrossWise AI is an all-in-one marketing platform that unifies AI-powered assistants, guided campaign creation, and intelligent insights to help businesses achieve smarter, faster, and more cost-effective growth. By transforming the entire marketing workflow with AI, CrossWise enables organizations to cut costs, boost efficiency, and accelerate digital success.

Visit to start your free trial.

【 Video - 】