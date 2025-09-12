“Call Me Mom” By Dr. Colton King Sheds Light On Childhood Trauma Amid Parental Gender Transition

In a time of increasing conversation around gender identity and family dynamics, Dr. Colton King brings a bold and unflinching perspective to the forefront with his new memoir, Call Me Mom: A Child's Refusal to Bend the Truth. This courageous and heartfelt account reveals what it's like to grow up as a child whose father transitions into a woman-and what that journey means for the emotional and psychological development of a child navigating love, loyalty, and confusion.

Set in the 1990s, a period when transgender visibility was nearly nonexistent, Call Me Mom chronicles King's experience of growing up in a home torn by change, societal pressure, and legal battles. His story begins in a picture-perfect suburban neighborhood and rapidly unravels as his father announces a desire to be identified as a woman. Through court-ordered therapy, shifting schools, and public embarrassment, young Colton wrestles with one life-defining question: What does it mean to still love your parent when their identity no longer fits the one you knew?

“Too often, children are told to accept everything without the space to feel their own feelings,” said Dr. King.“This book is not about attacking identity-it's about protecting the child's experience in the process.”

Dr. King offers not just a memoir, but a call for awareness. Call Me Mom is especially valuable for young readers, educators, counselors, and families undergoing similar transitions. It explores themes of parental estrangement, mental health, emotional survival, and the long-lasting impact of being silenced as a child.

With court transcripts, raw memory, and hard-won reflections, King creates a narrative that demands attention, not to sensationalize, but to humanize. The book provides insight into the unintended consequences of identity transformations on children who are often left without adequate support or explanation.

Call Me Mom is not a political statement. It is a deeply human one. Dr. King speaks to those who feel unheard and unseen, offering a powerful message: You are not alone, and your story matters.

About the author

Dr. Colton King is a chiropractor from Fresno, CA, but he has lived in Texas since 2021. He has two children. Yahusha is his Savior, and his favorite Bible verse is John 14:6:“I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Physical fitness is his passion. He has ran two Spartan Ultras, achieved three Spartan Trifecta's, he does BJJ and Muay Thai, and also loves to Boulder.

Book Name: Call Me Mom: A Child's Refusal to Bend the Truth

Author Name: Dr. Christopher King

ISBN Number: 1968296212

