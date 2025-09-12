Priscila Cosentino, Senior E.A.S.E. Advisor At Xexis Private Wealth, Discussing One Big Beautiful Bill: What This New Law Means For Retirement And Financial Futures

Xexis Private Wealth announced guidance to help professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs understand the newly passed One Big Beautiful Bill and its impact on retirement planning.

The legislation introduces key regulatory changes that affect how individuals save, invest, and plan for their long-term financial security. At Xexis Wealth, the team helps clients make strategic adjustments with clarity and confidence.

A sweeping new piece of legislation, referred to as the“One Big Beautiful Bill,” is set to reshape the way Americans plan for retirement, save for the future, and manage their long-term financial security. Signed into law earlier this month, this landmark bill introduces a series of policy changes designed to simplify retirement planning, expand access to savings vehicles, and provide more flexibility for individuals and families at every stage of life.

“This law represents a major step forward in empowering Americans to take control of their financial future,” said Priscila.“With these changes, individuals will have more tools, resources, and incentives to save for retirement and build lasting financial security.”

Key provisions of the bill include:



Expanded Retirement Plan Access: More small businesses will be able to offer retirement savings options, making it easier for workers to start saving early.

Higher Contribution Limits: Americans can contribute more to retirement accounts annually, helping them maximize their savings potential.

Enhanced Flexibility: Updated rules allow greater freedom in managing retirement funds, including delayed withdrawal requirements and new investment options. Stronger Financial Education Initiatives: Increased funding for financial literacy programs ensures individuals and families have the knowledge to make informed choices.

For working professionals, retirees, and families alike, the“One Big Beautiful Bill” offers significant opportunities to secure financial well-being. Experts encourage individuals to review their savings strategies, speak with trusted advisors, and take advantage of new options available under the legislation.

“With all these new retirement rules in place... what should people do now?” Many professionals are asking this exact question. This focuses on how the One Big Beautiful Bill alters the retirement planning landscape and outlines smart, strategic steps individuals can take immediately to optimize growth, reduce tax burdens, and protect future wealth.

Priscila shared: “I feel this topic is so important because new laws like the One Big Beautiful Bill often create confusion and uncertainty - but also opportunity. These changes impact not just how we save, but how we live in retirement. Now more than ever, we need to lead our financial lives with strategy and awareness.”

About Priscila Cosentino

Priscila Cosentino, widely known as Pri, is a strategic wealth advisor and mentor who helps executives, entrepreneurs, and high-performing professionals transform their financial lives. Helping using the EASE Planning



method, she blends financial expertise with deep personal insight to deliver tailored, evidence-based strategies.

