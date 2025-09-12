MENAFN - GetNews) New York-based investment management firm reports strengthened market position through disciplined value-focused approach

New York, USA - Clyra Capital Partners today announced significant enhancements to its value investment strategy under the leadership of senior portfolio manager Damon Ashborne. With over 15 years of Wall Street experience in investment banking and portfolio management, Ashborne has established a proven track record that reinforces Clyra Capital Partners' position as a leading value-focused investment firm.







The announcement highlights Clyra Capital Partners' continued commitment to disciplined investing principles that have consistently delivered exceptional results for clients. Under Damon Ashborne's strategic guidance, the firm has achieved remarkable performance metrics that distinguish Clyra Capital Partners in today's competitive investment landscape.

Exceptional Performance Results Drive Firm Growth

Clyra Capital Partners reports outstanding investment performance across multiple indicators through its enhanced value investment approach. The firm's disciplined methodology, implemented under Damon Ashborne's portfolio management, has delivered industry-leading returns with top 10% performance rankings maintained for five consecutive years.

Key performance highlights achieved by Clyra Capital Partners include:



Industry Leadership: Top 10% performance rankings sustained over five years

Exceptional Returns: 593.6% annualized return achieved in 2022

Proven Expertise: 15+ years of Wall Street investment banking experience

Consistent Growth: Steady performance across various market cycles

Value Discovery: Strategic identification of undervalued investment opportunities Risk Management: Comprehensive diversified allocation principles

"Markets are cyclical, but discipline and patience remain timeless principles," said Damon Ashborne, Senior Portfolio Manager at Clyra Capital Partners. "At Clyra Capital Partners, our role is not to chase trends, but to provide clients with strategies that can stand the test of time through proven value investing methodologies."

Advanced Portfolio Management Tools Enhance Client Services

Clyra Capital Partners has expanded its investment capabilities by integrating modern portfolio management tools with traditional value investing principles. The firm's enhanced approach utilizes advanced ETF strategies to optimize asset allocation while maintaining the fundamental analysis methodology that defines Clyra Capital Partners' investment philosophy.

This strategic evolution allows Clyra Capital Partners to offer clients efficient diversification pathways and enhanced portfolio flexibility. Through sector-wide exposure strategies, the firm provides cost-effective risk management solutions while maintaining its core value investing discipline.

"ETFs represent powerful tools in modern portfolio management," explained Damon Ashborne. "At Clyra Capital Partners, these instruments enable us to implement comprehensive diversification strategies while maintaining the portfolio flexibility our clients require in today's dynamic market environment."

Strategic Market Outlook and Investment Opportunities

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024 and beyond, Clyra Capital Partners maintains a strategically optimistic market outlook. The firm has identified significant investment opportunities in consumer staples, utilities, and infrastructure sectors, particularly those positioned to benefit from AI-driven technological advancement.

Through comprehensive market analysis, Damon Ashborne and the Clyra Capital Partners investment team continue to identify long-term value opportunities while remaining anchored in fundamental investment principles. This forward-looking approach reflects the firm's institutional capability to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining disciplined investment standards.

About Clyra Capital Partners

Clyra Capital Partners is a New York-based investment management firm specializing in disciplined value investing and strategic portfolio management. The company's proven track record of delivering exceptional returns through fundamental analysis and modern portfolio optimization tools positions Clyra Capital Partners as a leading choice for sophisticated investors seeking long-term wealth creation.

Under the leadership of experienced portfolio managers including Damon Ashborne, Clyra Capital Partners combines traditional value investing principles with innovative investment strategies to deliver consistent outperformance across various market conditions. The firm's dual-manager framework ensures comprehensive investment solutions that balance stability with growth opportunities.