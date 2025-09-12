Smarter Calendar, Bigger Impact: Visit Stillwater Makes It Easier To Discover Local Events

MENAFN - GetNews) Home to Oklahoma State University and known as America's Friendliest College Town, Visit Stillwater is making it easier than ever for visitors and locals to stay connected with their newly upgraded Events Calenda . Behind the scenes, an intelligent automation system now powers the calendar with fresh, up-to-date listings from trusted online sources, bringing more events to the forefront while making community submissions simpler than ever.

A Central Resource With Even More to Explore

Stillwater's events reflect its vibrant mix of college-town energy, live music roots, and community pride. Visitors can experience OSU game-day traditions , enjoy Red Dirt music concerts , or explore annual favorites like seasonal festivals, family-friendly fairs, and downtown celebrations.

“This calendar provides a streamlined tool for discovering local happenings,” Madelyn Trentham, Manager of Marketing & Communications at Visit Stillwater, shared.“Whether you're planning a weekend trip or looking for something to do after work, the calendar allows users to quickly find events that match their interests.”







Enhancing the Visitor Experience

The enhanced Events Calendar includes several tools designed to improve the visitor experience. Users can browse events on an interactive map, filter listings by date or category, add events to their personal calendars, and access real-time updates with the latest happenings. Together, these features provide a streamlined way to explore Stillwater, plan trips, and stay connected to the community.

Smarter Automation, Stronger Community

The integration of the new automated platform, powered by ITI Digital technology, has transformed the way events are sourced and displayed. Event listings are now also gathered directly from trusted online sources and community submissions, expanding the variety of activities highlighted. Visit Stillwater's partnership with ITI Digital will ultimately cut down on staff workload while providing residents and visitors with a valuable resource.

“The automated content gathering has reduced the time we spend manually entering event details, allowing our team to focus on other tasks,” said Trentham.

One of their favorite features is the ability to filter unapproved events by date.“It makes it incredibly easy for us to search for events within a specific time frame or look ahead to discover upcoming listings we may not have heard about yet. This feature has been especially helpful in keeping our calendar content organized.”







Partnership That Delivers

Visit Stillwater chose ITI Digital to support its mission of expanding the reach of local events without replacing its existing system.

“ITI Digital has been very responsive and genuinely invested in making sure the calendar fits our destination's unique needs,” the team said.“Their clear guidance, consistent communication, and the flexibility to tailor the platform to our needs have been invaluable.”

With over 30 years of experience in tourism technology, ITI Digital stands as a trusted partner, empowering destinations like Stillwater to deliver accurate, real-time content through dynamic tools that simplify workflows and enrich the visitor experience

A Calendar Built for Everyone

This platform is designed for everyone in the Stillwater community-event organizers, attendees, OSU students, or anyone looking to explore what makes this college town so inviting.

“This calendar is for everyone,” Madelyn Trentham emphasized,“Whether you're hosting an event, planning a night out, or just curious about what's going on around town, this platform helps you connect more easily than ever.”







Plan the perfect outing, from OSU game days to community concerts, with the Visit Stillwater Events Calenda . Discover why Stillwater continues to shine as America's Friendliest College Town!