Bay Baby Produce Grows Creativity And Community In Every Pumpkin

Skagit Valley - Nestled in the fertile flatlands of the Skagit River Delta, Bay Baby Produce blends sustainable farming with fun, innovation, and community spirit. From humble beginnings on a small patch of dirt two decades ago, this family-owned grower now spans more than 700 acres-caring for everything from seed to doorstep.

A Patch with Personality

Founders Michele Youngquist and Liz Mitchell launched Bay Baby Produce with a simple but inspired idea: give pumpkins personality. The result? The beloved Pumpkin Patch Pals®, mini custom-decorated pumpkins bursting with spunky charm.

These festive ambassadors of healthy eating and exercise have brought joy and inspiration to children everywhere. Riding on that success, the farm expanded into creative home décor lines, including their unique and fully edible Fruit Deco®-expertly-decorated Washington apples that make memorable, custom gifts for any occasion.

Organic, Certified, and Committed to Quality

Today, Bay Baby Produce cultivates a diverse assortment of certified organic winter squash and decorative pumpkins. Sustainability and safety are cornerstones of their operations, backed by certifications including WSDA Organic, GAP, GMP, HACCP, Women-Owned Small Business (WBENC), and membership in the Sustainable Farm Trade Association.

In 2019, the farm expanded operations with a new 55,000-square-foot warehouse in Mount Vernon to support its growing output.

Leading the Nation in Painted Pumpkins

According to 2022 data from IRI/Circana, Bay Baby Produce is the largest grower, packer, and shipper of painted pumpkins in the U.S.-doubling the velocity of any competitor.

For the 2025 season, the company is excited to introduce a fresh lineup of ornamental pumpkins, including:



NFL-themed painted pumpkins - this popular football pumpkin brings team spirit to seasonal displays and game day celebrations, no matter who you're rooting for.

Painted Eclipse Silhouette Pumpkins - featuring dramatic, near-black surfaces highlighted with bold white accents-perfect for eye-catching Halloween décor. Lolita - the latest addition to their painted pumpkin family, pairing beautifully with fan favorites like Tiger, Sparkler, and Casper. New textures and tones are offered in upcoming varieties Dune and Noche.

Rooted in Community

Beyond their vibrant product lines, Bay Baby Produce also prioritizes giving back. Each season, they donate painted pumpkins and squash to schools across Skagit, Whatcom, and Island Counties-sparking creativity in classrooms. They also bring cheer to Seattle Children's Hospital and support Food Lifeline, Community Action agencies, and the American Breast Cancer Foundation through meaningful donations and collaborations.

Bay Baby Produce continues to blend innovation, artistry, and stewardship-delivering delightful, thoughtfully crafted produce that uplifts markets and communities alike.

About Bay Baby Produce:

Bay Baby Produce, located in the Skagit River Delta of Washington's Pacific Northwest, brings creativity and sustainability to farming. Specializing in custom-painted decorative pumpkins, organic winter squash, and unique ornamentals, they craft products that celebrate quality and charm. Committed to sustainable practices and preserving the Skagit Valley's rich agricultural heritage, Bay Baby Produce delivers farm-fresh, beautifully curated offerings from seed to doorstep.