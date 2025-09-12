Husband-And-Wife Team Launch Nexus Mount: A Smart Solution For Sports Families Everywhere

MENAFN - GetNews) When Brandon and Morgan Miller were asked to help live-stream their son's travel ball games, they didn't expect it to spark a business idea. But after struggling with a string of inadequate mounting options on the market, the husband-and-wife team set out to create their own solution-one that would make life easier for families who spend countless hours at the ballpark.

The result was Nexus Mount, a versatile, durable mount that securely holds a variety of recording devices, prevents overheating in direct sunlight, and even accommodates a battery pack for uninterrupted streaming.

For Brandon, a professional pipe designer, the challenge quickly became a passion project. He tested ideas on his lunch breaks at the baseball field, worked through countless design models, and built 17 prototypes before landing on the version that became Nexus Mount's first release.

“Every option we tried was missing something,” said Brandon.“I wanted to create one mount that did it all-something parents, coaches, and teams could actually rely on.”

Morgan, while raising the couple's three children, took on the business side of the venture. She now manages social media, customer engagement, and day-to-day operations, helping turn their shared idea into a thriving family business.

Together, Brandon and Morgan run Nexus Mount not just as a company, but as a family project built on real experiences at the ballpark.“We built this because we needed it-and we knew other parents needed it too,” Morgan said.

Nexus Mount is now available at , with growing interest from youth sports teams and families across the country. The OG Mount Kit is $94.

About Nexus Mount

Founded by Brandon and Morgan Miller, Nexus Mount is a family-owned business dedicated to creating reliable, practical solutions for sports families. What began as a parent's DIY project has grown into a company committed to helping parents and teams capture every moment of the game-without the stress.