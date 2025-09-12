Military Veterans Join Virtue Recovery, Expand Community Outreach With Support And Hope

MENAFN - GetNews)



Virtue Recovery Center in Las Vegas, NV, is stepping up as a critical ally in the fight against veteran suicide and substance abuse by offering specialized, compassionate care for former service members in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Oregon.

A Growing Team with a Shared Purpose

Virtue Recovery is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its Business Development Team: Adam Khosroabadi, Community Outreach Specialist, and Chauncy Nash, Business Development Liaison. Their arrival marks more than just team growth-it represents a deepening of our commitment to serving individuals, young or old, and their families who are navigating substance abuse, mental health struggles, and the complex path toward recovery.

Both Adam and Chauncy bring with them not only professional expertise but also lived experiences, military service, and an unwavering drive to serve others. At Virtue Recovery, we believe healing isn't a solo journey-it's about people walking alongside you, guiding and supporting you when the road feels overwhelming. That's exactly the kind of presence Adam and Chauncy represent.

We're a nationally accredited network of recovery and detox centers with locations in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas. At Virtue Recovery, treatment goes beyond simply addressing symptoms. Our whole-person approach to addiction and mental health care focuses on healing every layer of a person's life. We don't separate substance abuse from mental health-because in reality, they're often connected. Instead, our dual-diagnosis programs treat both conditions together, combining evidence-based therapies with compassion and individualized support.

Every treatment plan is designed around the person, not a template, because no two recovery stories are the same. By integrating the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of healing, we help individuals build the foundation for lasting wellness and meaningful change.

We provide:



Dual-diagnosis treatment for substance use and mental health disorders

Evidence-based therapies backed by clinical research

A supportive environment where recovery feels possible, not impossible Free assessments for individuals and families looking for help

Recovery isn't linear. We know that. But with patience, dedication, and the right team, lives can and do change. That's the foundation of everything we do.

Meet Adam Khosroabadi: Veteran Leader Championing Recovery and Community Support

We're excited to announce that our Business Development Team is growing with the addition of Adam Khosroabadi, Community Outreach Specialist. Adam will be directly supporting Virtue At The Pointe Recovery Center in Astoria, Oregon, and Virtue Recovery Center in Milwaukie, Oregon.

Adam brings a strong background in behavioral health and business development, with extensive outreach experience serving both Veteran and civilian populations. A United States Marine Corps Combat Veteran, Adam is open about his own recovery journey-sharing lived expertise that builds trust and compassion in the people he serves. His dedication, drive, and passion for helping others navigate complex challenges have made him a respected figure in Portland's behavioral health community. Deeply connected to local resources and individuals in need, Adam stands as a pillar of support for his community.

We're truly grateful to have Adam on board as part of the Virtue Recovery family.

Meet Chauncy Nash: Service, Family, and a New Chapter in Healthcare

Joining Adam on the Business Development Team is Chauncy Nash, a retired U.S. Army Veteran who dedicated 20 years to honorable service, including multiple combat tours.

Born and raised on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, Chauncy embodies values of resilience, service, and loyalty. His life reflects not just a career in the military but a personal dedication to family-he's been married for 25 years and is the proud father of three children: a teenage daughter and two young sons.

After retiring, Chauncy transitioned into healthcare, spending the past three years as a liaison and regional account manager. In those roles, he forged partnerships, supported critical programs, and improved outcomes for patients and families. His unique blend of military leadership and healthcare experience makes him a natural fit for Virtue Recovery's mission.

On top of his professional achievements, Chauncy is academically driven. He holds an Associate of Arts in Business Data Analytics and is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Arts in Software Development. His technical expertise, paired with his people-first mentality, adds a rare balance of skill and compassion to our team.

Why These Hires Matter

Bringing Adam and Chauncy on board isn't just about adding staff-it's about expanding our reach, our empathy, and our ability to connect. Both men share a background in military service, which gives them a deep understanding of discipline, resilience, and sacrifice. More importantly, their personal journeys reflect the values at the heart of Virtue Recovery: compassion, courage, and commitment to service.

Veterans face unique challenges when it comes to mental health and recovery. Having leaders like Adam and Chauncy-individuals who not only understand those struggles but have lived them-ensures our outreach is authentic and impactful. They will be instrumental in strengthening community connections, supporting families, and broadening access to care for those who need it most.

Leadership's View on This Strategic Growth

“Adam and Chauncy bring more than just experience to Virtue Recovery-they bring heart, grit, and a relentless dedication to helping others heal. Their presence strengthens our mission to provide hope, healing, and lasting recovery for individuals and families in Oregon and across the country.”

- Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer

Looking Ahead

The addition of Adam Khosroabadi and Chauncy Nash marks an exciting new chapter for Virtue Recovery. As our Business Development Team continues to grow, so does our ability to reach more people, offer more support, and expand the pathways to lasting recovery.

Recovery isn't just about treating symptoms. It's about community, connection, and the belief that change is always possible. With leaders like Adam and Chauncy on our side, that belief feels stronger than ever.

About Virtue Recovery Center

Virtue Recovery has expanded its Business Development Team by hiring two military Veterans-Adam Khosroabadi and Chauncy Nash-who bring a dedication to service and expertise in strengthening Virtue's mission across its nationally accredited centers (including dual-diagnosi treatment in Las Vegas, Arizona, eating disorde treatment in Nevada, and Texas). The company now also highlights its sister facility in Las Vegas, Silver State Adolescent Treatmen , offering evidence-based teen residential programs and holistic teen mental health and substance use treatment.

This release contains sensitive content related to mental health and suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a professional or use the resources listed above.