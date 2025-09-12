2025 Yangtze River Culture And Arts Festival Opens In Wuhan, Celebrating Both“An Artistic Feast And A People's Festival”

MENAFN - GetNews) On the evening of September 12 (Beijing Time), the opening ceremony of thewas held in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Designed as“an artistic feast and a people's festival,” the event showcased the essence and charm of Yangtze River culture while engaging the public in immersive participation.







With the theme “Lighting Up the Yangtze” , the performance unfolded across a three-dimensional stage space encompassing the riverside, the river surface, and the skyline, blending tradition and modernity into a spectacular cultural gala. The program featured folk songs, chime-bell symphonies, thematic dances, and renditions of famous river songs from around the world, complemented by a live-streamed talk series“Renowned Scholars on the Yangtze.”

A highlight of the evening saw 4,000 drones illuminate the sky between the Yangtze River Bridge and the Second Bridge, while eight ships and 1,000 additional drones staged a synchronized fireworks display, creating a breathtaking spectacle that drew large crowds along the riverbank.

Organized by Hubei Radio and Television Station, the opening ceremony revolved around five key themes: “The People's Mother River,”“Ecological Yangtze,”“Cultural Yangtze,”“Open Yangtze,” and“Yangtze in the New Era.” By integrating“culture + technology,” it aimed to deliver an immersive celebration of Yangtze culture to audiences.

The 2025 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Festival will run until October 30 , featuring a rich program including themed art exhibitions, a film week, stage performances, choir festivals, reading and literature weeks, and intangible cultural heritage showcases. Drawing resources from 13 provinces and municipalities along the Yangtze River Basin , the festival combines online and offline formats to create a cross-regional cultural event shared by all, bringing Yangtze River culture into contemporary life and enriching the public's spiritual world.