Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025 Yangtze River Culture And Arts Festival Opens In Wuhan, Celebrating Both“An Artistic Feast And A People's Festival”


2025-09-12 07:08:36
(MENAFN- GetNews) On the evening of September 12 (Beijing Time), the opening ceremony of the 2025 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Festival was held in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Designed as“an artistic feast and a people's festival,” the event showcased the essence and charm of Yangtze River culture while engaging the public in immersive participation.



With the theme “Lighting Up the Yangtze” , the performance unfolded across a three-dimensional stage space encompassing the riverside, the river surface, and the skyline, blending tradition and modernity into a spectacular cultural gala. The program featured folk songs, chime-bell symphonies, thematic dances, and renditions of famous river songs from around the world, complemented by a live-streamed talk series“Renowned Scholars on the Yangtze.”

A highlight of the evening saw 4,000 drones illuminate the sky between the Yangtze River Bridge and the Second Bridge, while eight ships and 1,000 additional drones staged a synchronized fireworks display, creating a breathtaking spectacle that drew large crowds along the riverbank.

Organized by Hubei Radio and Television Station, the opening ceremony revolved around five key themes: “The People's Mother River,”“Ecological Yangtze,”“Cultural Yangtze,”“Open Yangtze,” and“Yangtze in the New Era.” By integrating“culture + technology,” it aimed to deliver an immersive celebration of Yangtze culture to audiences.

The 2025 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Festival will run until October 30 , featuring a rich program including themed art exhibitions, a film week, stage performances, choir festivals, reading and literature weeks, and intangible cultural heritage showcases. Drawing resources from 13 provinces and municipalities along the Yangtze River Basin , the festival combines online and offline formats to create a cross-regional cultural event shared by all, bringing Yangtze River culture into contemporary life and enriching the public's spiritual world.

