Captured Celebrations Strengthens Position As A Leading Los Angeles Wedding Photo Booth Rental Company

"Liz Colón, owner of Captured Celebrations, says:“Couples choose us because we don't just set up a booth - we create a stylish, interactive experience that reflects their vision and gives every guest a keepsake to treasure.”"Captured Celebrations, an award-winning photo booth rental company in Los Angeles, continues to be recognized as a top wedding vendor after winning Best Wedding 2025 and Best Single Operator 2024 at the Snappic Booth Mastermind Awards. The company has experienced rapid growth since its 2023 founding, serving hundreds of weddings with innovative AI photo booth technology and customizable entertainment experiences.

Los Angeles, CA - September 12, 2025 - Captured Celebrations, an award-winning photo booth rental company in Los Angeles , continues to be a top choice for couples seeking unforgettable wedding entertainment experiences . With demand rising for interactive event services, the company has expanded its footprint across Los Angeles, Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena, and Santa Clarita .

Over the past year, Captured Celebrations has provided photo booth rentals for hundreds of weddings and milestone celebrations , combining studio-quality photography with customizable designs. Popular options include the open air photo booth , the retro mirror booth , and the sought-after glam black-and-white booth . Clients can also enhance their events with audio guestbooks, flower wall rentals, and shimmer walls , creating a complete guest experience.

“Weddings have always been at the heart of what we do,” said Liz Colón, owner of Captured Celebrations.“Couples choose us because we don't just set up a booth - we create a stylish, interactive experience that reflects their vision and gives every guest a keepsake to treasure.”

Captured Celebrations has earned recognition within the photo booth industry, winning Best Wedding 2025 and Best Single Operator 2024 at the prestigious Snappic Booth Mastermind Awards. These achievements underscore the company's rapid growth and reputation for excellence since its founding in 2023.

The company has also gained attention for its AI photo booth rental , which uses advanced face-mapping and style-transfer technology to instantly transform guest portraits into artistic creations. Unlike traditional setups, the AI booth blends interactive entertainment with customized keepsakes, offering an innovative twist that appeals to modern couples and event planners.

About Captured Celebrations

Founded in 2023 by Elizabeth Colón, Captured Celebrations is an award-winning photo booth rental company in Los Angeles specializing in weddings, Quinceañeras, corporate activations, and social events. With professional DSLR equipment, customizable templates, and a wide range of stylish backdrops, Captured Celebrations helps clients transform celebrations into lasting memories.

For more information on wedding photo booth rental Los Angeles , visit or call 747-895-4473.