Alpine Tax Resolution Builds One Of The Largest Referral Networks In The U.S. For Tax Resolution Services

Over 700 Tax Preparers Nationwide Partner with Alpine to Support Clients Facing IRS Debt







Alpine Tax Resolution , a Denver-based firm specializing exclusively in IRS and state tax debt resolution, announced today that it has built one of the largest referral networks in the United States. More than 700 tax preparers, CPAs, attorneys, and enrolled agents nationwide now partner with Alpine to provide trusted IRS resolution services to their clients.

Unlike traditional tax firms, Alpine does not handle tax preparation or bookkeeping. Instead, the company focuses solely on resolving tax debts through solutions such as Offers in Compromise, Installment Agreements, Currently Not Collectible status, Penalty Abatements, and Transcript Monitoring (TM+).

When taxpayers receive aggressive IRS notices like CP504 (Final Notice of Intent to Levy) , LT11 (Notice of Intent to Seize Property) , or CP14 (Balance Due Notice) , Alpine provides immediate intervention. The firm works alongside CPAs, attorneys, and EAs to protect clients from levies, garnishments, and liens, while guiding them through customized resolution strategies.

"Tax professionals across the country trust Alpine because we allow them to do what they do best - prepare taxes and run their firms - while we handle the IRS resolution side,” said F. Javier Romero, EA, CEO of Alpine Tax Resolution. “Our growth to over 700 referral partners is proof that there's a massive need for this kind of collaboration, and ultimately, it means more taxpayers are getting the relief they desperately need.”

Why 700+ Preparers, CPAs, Attorneys & EAs Partner with Alpine Tax Resolution



We don't compete with your business – You keep 100% of your tax preparation and bookkeeping work. Alpine only handles resolution.

Earn referral fees – Get paid a percentage for every client you refer who signs up.

Nationwide coverage – Support for your clients in all 50 states .

IRS resolution specialists – Offers in Compromise, Installment Agreements, Penalty Abatements, CNC status, and Transcript Monitoring.

Help when IRS letters arrive – We step in when clients receive CP504, LT11, CP14, and other aggressive IRS notices .

Faster case assessments – Flat-fee IRS transcript investigations with same-day IRS pulls .

Protect your clients – Stop levies, garnishments, and IRS collections quickly.

Dedicated partner support – Access to Alpine's enrolled agents for guidance on complex tax return scenarios. Proven track record – Trusted by over 700+ professionals nationwide and growing.



If you're a tax preparer, CPA, attorney, or EA looking to protect your clients while adding a new revenue stream, Alpine Tax Resolution is now accepting new partners nationwide.

To learn more about partnering with Alpine Tax Resolution and earning referral fees, visit or call 720-915-9555 (Option 3).

About Alpine Tax Resolution

Alpine Tax Resolution, headquartered in Denver, CO, is a nationwide firm that specializes exclusively in resolving IRS and state tax debts. The company partners with more than 700+ CPAs, attorneys, and tax preparers across the U.S., helping their clients navigate and resolve back taxes through proven IRS programs and negotiation strategies. Alpine does not provide tax preparation or bookkeeping services, allowing professionals to retain 100% of their core work while the firm handles resolution.